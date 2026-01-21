Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride), Indian Railways, has approved the crucial airport connectivity project, expected to significantly ease the daily chaos caused by nearly one lakh vehicles heading to the airport.

After years of missed deadlines, the long-pending suburban rail link to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has finally received a green signal. Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride), in coordination with Indian Railways, has approved the crucial airport connectivity project, expected to significantly ease the daily chaos caused by nearly one lakh vehicles heading to the airport.

The dedicated airport link will form part of the Majestic–Devanahalli corridor under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), a flagship initiative aimed at transforming mobility for air travellers and residents of north Bengaluru. Once operational, the corridor promises faster, more reliable travel while reducing the city’s growing dependence on congested roads.

According to the approved plan, the rail line will diverge from the main corridor at Ballari Road, about 2 km beyond the Doddajala heritage station. From there, it will turn towards BK Halli Road and approach the airport from the southern side, ensuring direct access to the terminal area.

The 8.5-km dedicated airport spur will feature two stations—BK Halli Road and Aerospace Park—strategically located to serve rapidly urbanising residential and industrial pockets around the airport.

A major highlight of the project is a 3.5-km underground stretch within the KIA complex itself. Two underground stations have been proposed, with the terminal station planned near the Taj Hotel. This station will be seamlessly integrated with other public transport systems, offering passengers smooth last-mile connectivity.

In its initial phase, trains will operate with three coaches. However, stations are being built to accommodate nine-coach trains in the future, ensuring the system is scalable and ready to handle a surge in passenger traffic as development around the airport accelerates.

Despite the Majestic–Devanahalli corridor receiving approval as early as 2020, the airport link was pushed down the priority list, reportedly to avoid overlapping with the Blue Line Metro proposed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). This decision proved costly, as traffic congestion on airport roads continued to worsen with no viable alternative in sight.

The 58-km Blue Line Metro connecting Silk Board to KIA via KR Pura and Hebbal is currently projected to open by 2027. However, repeated delays across metro projects have left commuters wary of yet another shifting timeline.

K-Ride is now preparing to float tenders in phases once land acquisition hurdles are cleared. Earlier, infrastructure major L&T had terminated contracts due to the non-availability of land, forcing authorities to issue fresh tenders for the Byappanahalli–Chikkabanavara corridor and compounding delays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a 40-month deadline for completion in June 2022, but not a single suburban rail corridor has been opened so far. The prolonged delays were flagged during a Pragati review meeting, following which clear instructions were issued to fast-track stalled corridors, including Majestic–Devanahalli and Kengeri–Whitefield.