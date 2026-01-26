A road rage incident was reported on Dickenson Road in Bengaluru after a two-wheeler rider allegedly jumped traffic signal and argued with car driver. When questioned, rider made aggressive remarks and tried to slap the car owner while being recorded

A road rage incident on Dickenson Road in Karnataka'sBengaluru on Republic Day has drawn public attention after a video of the incident surfaced online. A local resident alleged that a two-wheeler rider jumped a traffic signal and later tried to assault him when questioned.

The incident was reported by M.N. Praveen, a resident of Bengaluru. According to him, the two-wheeler rider jumped a traffic signal and nearly collided with his car.

Praveen said he confronted the rider about the dangerous driving. Instead of apologising, the rider reportedly responded aggressively and said, “My bike, my rules, my road, my wish.”

Situation escalates after police mention

The argument escalated when Praveen mentioned that he would inform the police. At this point, the rider allegedly became more aggressive and attempted to slap him while Praveen was recording the incident on his mobile phone.

Video shows chase and assault attempt

In the viral video clip, the two-wheeler rider can be seen arguing with the car owner on the road. The rider is also seen chasing the car for a short distance. The footage shows the rider trying to slap and hit Praveen twice through the partially open window of the car. Other vehicles behind them are seen honking continuously as traffic builds up.

Rider leaves after traffic builds up

As more vehicles gathered and honking increased, the rider eventually stopped the confrontation. He then rode ahead and left the spot at high speed. The video has since been shared widely on social media, with many users expressing concern over rising road rage incidents in the city.

The incident has highlighted the growing problem of road rage in Bengaluru, especially on busy city roads. Citizens are calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and swift action against aggressive driving to ensure public safety.