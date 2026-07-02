The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is conducting a 'Safe Footpath Campaign' from July 1-10. The drive aims to clear encroachments like illegal parking and shop extensions from 1,000 km of footpaths to improve pedestrian safety and walkability.

Bengaluru Launches City-Wide 'Safe Footpath Campaign'

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched a "Safe Footpath Campaign" from July 1 to 10, covering nearly 1,000 km of road network across the city's five corporations, aimed at clearing encroachments and restoring pedestrian pathways.

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As part of the drive, authorities are removing illegal parking on footpaths, shop extensions, kiosks, name boards, chairs and other obstructions that block pedestrian movement. Vehicles parked on footpaths are being towed, while vendors and establishments encroaching on walkways are being issued notices prior to action. The campaign is being carried out in coordination with municipal officers, police and enforcement teams, following provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act and Supreme Court guidelines.

Initiative to Improve Walkability and Safety

Along with clearance work, damaged slabs and kerbs are also being repaired to improve pedestrian safety. According to the GBA, the initiative is aimed at improving walkability in the city, where nearly 30 per cent of road accident fatalities involve pedestrians, adding that safe walking spaces are a fundamental right as upheld by the Supreme Court. The drive also aligns with the ongoing '#1KmChallenge' initiative encouraging citizens to opt for short walking distances instead of using vehicles, as part of efforts to make Bengaluru more pedestrian-friendly.

Encroachments Cleared in HBR Layout

Meanwhile, an anti-encroachment drive was also carried out on Thursday morning in HBR Layout under the Sarvagnanagar division of the Bengaluru North City Corporation, where officials cleared illegally occupied footpaths near 5th Cross. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials removed shop platforms, boards and other temporary structures blocking pedestrian movement, following complaints from residents about difficulties in using the footpath. Police personnel provided security during the operation, and officials warned that strict legal action would be taken if encroachments reappear. After clearance, the footpath was reopened for public use, officials added.