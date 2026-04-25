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WATCH: Bengaluru Auto Driver Makes Passenger Clean His Own Mess; Video Sparks Debate
A Bengaluru auto driver went viral after asking a passenger to clean nail clippings left behind. The incident sparked debate online about civic sense, hygiene, and behaviour in public transport.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru's traffic
In big cities, nobody has any time. Especially during peak hours, Bengaluru's traffic can eat up at least 30 minutes of your commute. That's why many people in Bengaluru end up eating or grooming themselves on the go. This driver, however, got angry when a passenger started cutting his nails in the auto.
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Viral video
Cleanliness in auto
"I clean the auto every morning because everyone, including children, travels in it," the driver explains. “He cut his nails and threw them all over the seat and the floor. People should have some common sense when they travel. We clean the auto for you, so customers should understand that.”
Netizens react
Netizens who watched the video had mixed reactions. One user commented, "He came back to clean as soon as you asked, you could have said it nicely and happily. Why make such a face?" Another user retorted, "Everyone knows about your common sense. First, you guys learn some common sense." A user named Prakash commented, “If you let them, some people will even poop in the auto. Don't let anyone cut nails in your vehicle, it's like Goddess Lakshmi.”
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