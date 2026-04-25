Netizens who watched the video had mixed reactions. One user commented, "He came back to clean as soon as you asked, you could have said it nicely and happily. Why make such a face?" Another user retorted, "Everyone knows about your common sense. First, you guys learn some common sense." A user named Prakash commented, “If you let them, some people will even poop in the auto. Don't let anyone cut nails in your vehicle, it's like Goddess Lakshmi.”

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