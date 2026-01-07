In a city that wakes up to traffic alerts and sleeps with startup dreams, Bengaluru’s autorickshaws are quietly doing something magical, they’re turning heartbreak, hope and hard truths into moving quotes.

You may book an auto for a short ride, but somewhere between the signal and your destination, you end up rethinking your entire life.

Here are some viral lines from the back of Bengaluru autos that prove wisdom doesn’t always come from books sometimes it comes in yellow and green.