A hotel in Mangaluru has introduced a Japan-made robot waiter for food service, marking a first in coastal Karnataka. The innovation at Pakashala hotel has attracted huge crowds, with customers eager to witness the automated dining experience in action.

In a notable example of how technology is reshaping everyday experiences, a hotel in Mangaluru has introduced a robot waiter, marking a first for the coastal Karnataka region. The innovation has quickly captured public attention, drawing curious customers eager to witness automated service in action. The initiative reflects a growing trend of integrating robotics into the hospitality sector to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

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Robot Waiter Introduced At City Hotel

The ‘Pakashala’ hotel, located on KS Rao Road, has deployed a robot waiter to serve food to customers. The robot, manufactured in Japan, reportedly cost around ₹3 lakh and operates using advanced sensor-based technology. It moves smoothly on small wheels and is equipped with four racks to carry multiple food trays.

Smart Navigation And Table Mapping

The hotel has mapped routes to all its 35 tables to enable seamless operation. Staff members place the food on the robot and select the respective table number on its display panel. The robot then autonomously navigates through the dining area to deliver the order.

Capable Of Handling Multiple Orders

The robot can carry approximately 15 to 20 dishes at a time. It features a ‘Food Mode’ for regular items and a ‘Soup Mode’ for liquids such as soups and juices. In this mode, it moves at a slower pace to prevent spillage and ensure safe delivery.

Safety Features And Functionality

Equipped with intelligent sensors, the robot can detect obstacles in its path. It automatically stops if someone walks in front of it and resumes movement only when the path is clear by at least three feet. After completing a delivery, it returns to its designated position.

Human Support Still Essential

Despite automation, human staff continue to play an important role. They are responsible for placing food on the robot and assisting customers in collecting their orders from the trays.

Future Plans For Automation

The robot requires around four hours of charging and can operate for 10 to 12 hours. It has been in service for the past three months. According to Praveen, the hotel manager, there are plans to introduce additional robots in the future, including for cleaning purposes.