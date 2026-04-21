A young man in Raichur was allegedly locked in a room and beaten by a woman’s family after being accused of harassing her at a private hospital. The assault was captured on video and went viral, raising concerns over harassment and vigilante action.

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage in the region, a young man was allegedly confined to a room and assaulted by a woman’s family after he was accused of harassing her at a private hospital in Raichur. The incident, which took place in the IDMC Layout area, came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media, raising concerns about both harassment and vigilante action.

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Man Allegedly Harassed Woman At Hospital

The accused, identified as Mehaboob, was working at a private hospital in the city. According to reports, a young woman had visited the hospital for treatment and was waiting in the outpatient department when Mehaboob allegedly made inappropriate remarks to her.

Family Takes Law Into Own Hands

Angered by the alleged harassment, the woman’s family reportedly took Mehaboob to their residence, where they confined him in a room and assaulted him. The incident was recorded on video, which has since circulated widely on social media platforms.

Viral Video Shows Assault

In the video, the woman’s elder sister can be heard confronting Mehaboob over his alleged remarks. He is accused of making an inappropriate comment suggesting that the woman’s sister was also “good-looking”, which appears to have further provoked the family. The footage shows him being forced to kneel and slapped repeatedly.

Police Action Awaited

As of now, there is no confirmation on whether a formal police complaint has been registered. The incident reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Bazar Police Station in Raichur. Authorities are expected to examine the viral footage and take appropriate action.