BDA intensified its anti-encroachment drive in Bengaluru, demolishing illegal structures on its land in Nagadevanahalli, Kengeri. Six houses were razed using JCBs amid resident protests, while officials defended the action.
BDA Steps Up Drive Against Illegal Structures
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has intensified its efforts to remove illegal constructions across the city. Following a major operation in Thanisandra, officials have now moved to Nagadevanahalli, Kengeri, where buildings constructed on BDA land are being demolished using JCBs. The action underscores the authorities’ commitment to reclaim public land and curb unauthorised encroachments.
BDA Demolishes Encroachments On Public Land
The operation is underway in Nagadevanahalli, a suburb of Kengeri, specifically at Survey Numbers 39/2 and 3. Private individuals had encroached upon valuable BDA land and constructed sheds, warehouses, and residential units.
Authorities are now demolishing these unauthorised structures to reclaim the land and prevent further illegal occupation.
Six Illegally Built Houses Demolished In Kengeri
Once the authorities got wind of the encroachments, BDA officials arrived at the site with four to five JCBs and demolished six illegally constructed houses.
At present, even a large four-storey building in the area is at risk of being torn down, as officials continue their operation to reclaim public land and curb unauthorised constructions.
Locals Protest As BDA Demolitions Begin
The locals expressed outrage over the BDA's actions.
“We have been living in homes we built here for the last 30 years. The property has changed hands multiple times. The BDA was absent for years, and now they suddenly show up. They issued a notice last night and began demolishing structures this morning. We have lost everything,” said the affected residents.
BDA Defends Demolition Of Encroached Land
According to BDA officials, the land in question has always been the property of the authority. They defended the demolitions, stating that the area had been illegally occupied and that the action was necessary to prevent further unauthorised constructions.
A heavy police presence was maintained at the site as a precautionary measure during the operation.
