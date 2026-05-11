A Bengaluru woman has gone viral after sharing her ₹800 café workspace routine. In an Instagram video, she detailed her expenses, including commute, food and coffee, while highlighting the comfort of working from cafés. The post sparked online debate.

A Bengaluru-based woman has sparked an online conversation after sharing a detailed breakdown of her expenses for working from a café for a day. The video, posted on Instagram by Harleen N, shows how she spent around ₹800 while using a café as her workspace, highlighting both the cost and experience of working outside a traditional office or home setup. Her post has resonated with many young professionals in Bengaluru who often explore flexible work environments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Commute And Café Experience Breakdown

In her video, Harleen explained that her day began with a short auto ride costing ₹85 from her home to the café. She chose a popular café known for its comfortable ambience, air conditioning and calm atmosphere, which she described as ideal for focused work.

She highlighted that the comfortable setting, music and air conditioning made the experience worthwhile, even before considering food and beverage expenses.

Work, Comfort And Café Perks

During her time at the café, Harleen worked on her laptop while enjoying the relaxed environment. She mentioned that she was able to complete her tasks efficiently while also taking short breaks to unwind.

She added that the air conditioning was the “biggest perk” of working from a café, making it more comfortable compared to other workspaces, especially in Bengaluru’s weather conditions.

Food, Coffee And Total Cost

Along with productivity, Harleen also enjoyed food and coffee during her visit. Her total spending on refreshments came to around ₹700, bringing her overall expense for the day to approximately ₹800.

She summarised her experience through on-screen text in the video, noting that she worked, enjoyed the view, took breaks and wrapped up her day after completing her tasks

‘Work Should Not Stop’

Harleen captioned her post with the phrase, “Kuch bhi ho jaye bus kaam nahi rukna chahiye,” reflecting her mindset of staying productive regardless of location.

Her video has struck a chord with many viewers, particularly working professionals who prefer cafés for a change of environment, better focus and comfort. However, some users also pointed out that frequent café working can become expensive over time.

Social Media Reaction

The clip received mixed reactions online. Many users appreciated the idea of working from cafés for a refreshing change from home or office setups. Others debated the cost-effectiveness of such a lifestyle, especially for daily use.

Overall, the video has added to the growing discussion around hybrid work culture, lifestyle choices and evolving work environments among urban professionals in India.