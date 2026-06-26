Euclid Telescope: Check Out This Mind-Blowing Picture Of Our Milky Way With 6 Crore Stars! Space always throws up some new surprises, doesn't it? Now, for the first time ever, the Euclid telescope has given us a peek into the secret world of our very own Milky Way galaxy.

1 4 Image Credit : European Space Agency x A world of over 6 crore stars The Euclid telescope has unveiled this stunning view of our Milky Way's centre, known as the Galactic Bulge. This single image is packed with over 6 crore (60 million) stars and star clusters. Just look at that incredible detail! Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source 2 4 Image Credit : European Space Agency x A 26-hour photoshoot To get this shot, the Euclid telescope stared at the sky for 26 hours straight. It clicked nine separate pictures and then stitched them together. The final image covers a patch of the sky as big as 22 full moons put together! Exploring Uranus: Experts Say SpaceX Starship Could Cut Travel Time by Half 3 4 Image Credit : European Space Agency x Spotting new planets Finding exoplanets in the crowded centre of the galaxy was a huge challenge. But Euclid's high-resolution image is a game-changer. It will help scientists use a technique called 'Microlensing' to find new planets. They've already spotted 51 known planetary systems in this picture. 4 4 Image Credit : European Space Agency x Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Scientists believe this Euclid image will be a roadmap for NASA's upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. The Roman telescope's job is to find cold, icy planets and even 'Rogue Planets' that wander alone. Euclid's data will be a massive help for that mission. When Will We Find Alien Life? UCL Scientist Says First Discovery Possible by 2075 About the Author IS Indrakshi Samanta Science Read Full Gallery