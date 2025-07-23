Tesla has opened a 1950s-style diner in Los Angeles with robot servers, retro décor, and a rooftop drive-in. The diner blends classic charm with futuristic tech, offering food, fun and charging for electric vehicles.

Elon Musk has launched the Tesla diner!

Tesla's much-awaited diner has officially opened in Los Angeles. It is built on Santa Monica Boulevard, where a pizza place used to be. This new spot is more than just a charging station. It is a mix of a 1950s-style American diner and the latest Tesla technology.

Scroll to load tweet…

Inside, customers can eat, watch movies and even meet a robot. This unique Tesla experience is now live on the Tesla app and is open to all, not just electric car owners.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A mix of old and new

The diner gives off an old-time vibe with roller-skating servers and neon signs.

Scroll to load tweet…

There's a rooftop drive-in theatre showing classic cartoons like The Jetsons. At the same time, the place has futuristic touches like:

High-speed V4 Superchargers

Smart food ordering from Tesla car screens

An AI robot named Optimus that serves popcorn

Cybertruck-themed meals and Tesla collectibles

The restaurant runs on solar power, making it eco-friendly as well.

Scroll to load tweet…

What's on the menu?

The food has been created by popular Los Angeles chef Eric Greenspan. Some of the items include:

Grilled cheese sandwiches

Fried chicken and waffles

Tuna melts

The Tesla Burger with 'Electric Sauce'

Prices start at $4 for sides and go up to $15 for full meals. Elon Musk posted on X that the ingredients of the food were sourced from local farms.

Scroll to load tweet…

What fans saw and said

Many fans arrived early, some even at sunrise, to see the diner. Some came in their Tesla cars or Cybertrucks. Others brought lawn chairs and waited for hours in the summer heat.

Scroll to load tweet…

Free ice cream samples were handed out, and music played in the background. People talked about their cars and the new diner while waiting for the doors to open.

YouTuber 'Everyday Chris' and his wife Janice showed up at 5:30 am. They were excited to see the robot and the now-famous space-themed bathrooms.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Elon Musk later posted on X that more diners could open soon.

Scroll to load tweet…

He reportedly wants to build similar diners at Tesla Supercharger spots in other cities, maybe even in other countries.

Tesla's diner is not just about eating food. It’s about creating a whole new experience. With robot servers, drive-in movies, and smart tech, this is a glimpse into Elon Musk's idea of the future, fun, fast and a little bit flashy.

Whether you're a Tesla fan or not, the diner offers something exciting and different in the heart of Los Angeles.