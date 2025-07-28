Image Credit : Getty

England clinched back-to-back Women's EURO titles on Sunday, overcoming Spain 3-1 in a dramatic penalty shootout after the final in Basel ended 1-1 following extra time.

Spain, led by Montse Tomé, struck first as Mariona Caldentey headed them into the lead before half-time. England responded through Alessia Russo after the break, but neither side managed to find a winner in open play or extra time. Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses ultimately triumphed in the shootout, securing their second consecutive European crown.

Here are five key moments that defined England’s victorious journey in Switzerland: