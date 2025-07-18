England’s Euro 2025 run has a new face between the posts. With Mary Earps gone, all eyes are now on Hannah Hampton, and she’s answered in the most crucial moments.

When Mary Earps walked away from international football before Euro 2025, it left a gap that no one envied filling. Twice named the world’s best, a European champion, and the face of a new era for goalkeeping in women’s football, Earps helped defend the post at crunch times.

Now, it’s Hannah Hampton who wears the gloves, and through four matches in Switzerland, she’s made them her own. Even before Earps’ retirement, manager Sarina Wiegman had marked Hampton as the starter. But Earps’ surprise exit at 32 magnified the spotlight, and Hampton stepped straight into it.

The 24-year-old earned that position. Her form for Chelsea during a treble-winning domestic season made her an obvious pick. Club manager Sonia Bompastor saw enough to name her first-choice, a decision echoed by Wiegman months before the Euros began.

Still, Hampton’s rise hasn’t followed a straight line. She was part of the Lionesses’ squad at the previous Euros but was dropped afterward. Questions emerged about her behaviour in camp. At the same time, she lost her starting spot at Aston Villa and found herself overwhelmed by the negativity. She nearly walked away from the game.

Instead, she fought.

It’s not the first time Hampton has defied expectations. Born with a squint, she went through multiple corrective procedures and was told she’d never be able to play. She still lives without depth perception, yet here she is, leading England’s defence on the biggest stage.

“I think I can say that I’ve proved people wrong,” Hampton says.

She’s also a modern-day goalkeeper in every sense being calm under pressure, confident with her feet, and smart in her positioning. A childhood spent in Spain, where she trained with Villarreal as a striker, helped shape her approach to the game. She only became a goalkeeper by accident, filling in once and sticking with it.

The comparisons to Earps are unavoidable, especially after Hampton’s heroics in the quarter-finals. Against Sweden, she shook off a nervy start to make crucial saves in open play and two decisive stops in the penalty shoot-out. England clawed back from a 2-0 deficit and edged past their opponents in the most dramatic fashion.

England’s semi-final opponent is Italy, and Hampton’s role will be under just as much scrutiny. It’s not only about reflexes or technique anymore, but also about stepping into a leadership role, in a team also missing vice-captain Millie Bright.

Still, Hampton hasn’t distanced herself from her predecessor. She sent Earps a message congratulating her on an “unbelievable” career, not expecting one back.

“She’s a big personality,” Hampton says. “She glued us together at times. It’s been difficult for everyone to come to terms with her decision. But we have to respect that.”

Now, the task falls to Hampton. She won’t claim to replace Earps, but she’s determined to carry the momentum forward.

“I’ll give it my best shot for sure.”