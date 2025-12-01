Micah Richards rules out Chelsea as Arsenal’s title rivals, backs Man City; Neville, Terry echo doubts on Blues’ challenge.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has dismissed Chelsea’s chances of mounting a serious Premier League title challenge, insisting that Arsenal’s only true rivals this season will be Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Richards argued that while Chelsea can push Arsenal temporarily, they lack the depth and consistency to sustain a challenge until the end.

Richards explained: “I think Chelsea can challenge them, but I don’t think they’ll have enough. I think Man City are still the ones who can challenge them all the way, even though they’re conceding easy goals for their standards. I say that because they’ve got someone like Haaland, who didn’t score against Leeds, but Foden stepped up.” Neville’s Similar Assessment

Manchester United legend Gary Neville echoed Richards’ view last week. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville suggested that Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side will impress in patches but ultimately fall short of a title push. He predicted they would hover between second and sixth place, teasing fans with strong performances before dropping points. Neville said Chelsea’s season would likely end with them battling for a Top 4 finish rather than competing for the trophy. Current Standings

After 13 matches, Chelsea sit six points behind leaders Arsenal. Manchester City occupy second place with 25 points, five adrift of the Gunners. The standings highlight Arsenal’s strong start under Mikel Arteta, though the club has not lifted the league trophy since the famous 2003/04 “Invincibles” campaign. Terry’s Bold Claim

Chelsea legend John Terry added his voice to the debate, predicting that the Premier League title will be decided between Arsenal and Chelsea. Speaking on TikTok ahead of the London derby, Terry dismissed Liverpool’s chances entirely. He said: “I’m not saying it’s going to be a title decider but I think it’s going to be one of the two teams [who win the league]. For me, Liverpool are 100 per cent out of the title race. Liverpool look they’re really struggling at the moment.” Arsenal’s Long Wait

Arsenal’s supporters continue to hope for a return to glory. The club has not won the Premier League since Arsène Wenger’s Invincibles season in 2003/04. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal remain trophyless over the past five years, intensifying pressure to convert their strong league position into silverware.