Image Credit : Getty

The immediate aftermath of the London derby was filled with disappointment for Arsenal supporters. Before kick-off, a draw could have been considered a decent outcome given the absence of both first-choice centre-backs, Gabriel and William Saliba.

Yet once Chelsea went down to ten men, the expectation shifted dramatically. Arsenal looked poised to take advantage, but despite Arteta’s aggressive substitutions — bringing on Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, and Viktor Gyokeres — the team could not find the decisive breakthrough. All three players were understandably rusty after returning from injury, and their lack of sharpness showed. For Arteta, the frustration was clear: Chelsea were vulnerable, but Arsenal failed to deliver the killer blow, leaving the result feeling more like two points dropped than one gained.