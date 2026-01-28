The woman further alleged that Arava Sridhar threatened to block her request for a job transfer from Railway Koduru. She claimed that he warned her about possible department-level inquiries.

She also alleged that the MLA repeatedly reminded her that she was living alone with her young son. She said this was used to intimidate her and keep her silent.

In the audio clip, the woman further alleged that the MLA threatened her husband and pressured him to divorce her.

Allegations of forced abortions

One of the most serious allegations made by the woman is that she became pregnant five times during the relationship and was forced to terminate each pregnancy.

She claimed these abortions were not voluntary and were done under pressure. These allegations have intensified the public debate and political reactions across the state.

Family separation and alleged exploitation

The woman alleged that due to threats and pressure, her husband later took their son away. She claimed she has been living alone for the past one-and-a-half years.

She further alleged that the MLA took advantage of her isolation and continued to exploit her.

According to her statement, on January 7, Arava Sridhar clearly refused to marry her and asked her to “get lost”.

Letter to Chief Minister seeking justice

The woman also wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In her letter, she sought justice and requested a thorough and fair inquiry.

She urged the chief minister to ensure that the matter is investigated properly and that she is protected.

Jana Sena statement draws attention

The controversy has also brought renewed focus on a press release issued by the Jana Sena Party a few days before the allegations became public.

గంట, అరగంట అని మొరిగినపుడు,

వైకామా అని కూసినపుడు,



అవి వారి వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలు, పార్టీకి సంబంధము లేదు అని తెలియదా బ్రో?



Tasting Your Own Medicine is Bitter Always.#FailedKutamipic.twitter.com/Gp3BOowBKK — ravikiran molakala (@molakalaravi) January 27, 2026

ఎమ్మెల్యే అరవ శ్రీధర్ వ్యవహారంపై విచారణ కమిటీని వేసిన జనసేన పార్టీ అధిష్టానం. పార్టీ కార్యకలాపాలకు దూరంగా ఉండాలని ఎమ్మెల్యేకు ఆదేశం



Janasena high command sets up An inquiry commitee into MLA #AravaSridhar issue and Ordered Sridhar to stay away from party activities. pic.twitter.com/2qe1FFzn1f — BIG TV Breaking News (@bigtvtelugu) January 28, 2026

In the statement, the party cautioned its workers against what it described as attempts by the opposition to defame the party by raising “extra-marital” issues involving its leaders.

The statement, issued by Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is now being widely seen as linked to the unfolding allegations against the MLA.