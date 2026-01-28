- Home
A case has been registered against Railway Koduru Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar after a woman accused him of sexual harassment and abuse over 18 months. She released videos, chats and an audio clip, while the MLA’s family denied the allegations.
Case registered against Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar
A case has been registered against Railway Koduru Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA Arava Sridhar after a woman government employee accused him of sexual harassment, physical abuse and sustained mental torture over nearly one-and-a-half years.
Police confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation is underway. The case was registered following a complaint by the woman, who alleged that the legislator misused his position and influence to harass and exploit her.
The developments have triggered a major political controversy in Andhra Pradesh and put the TDP-led NDA government under pressure.
Woman alleges prolonged harassment and abuse
According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Arava Sridhar deceived her by making false promises of marriage. She claimed that over a long period, the MLA subjected her to repeated physical abuse, harassment and improper conduct.
The woman, who works as a state government employee, came out in public with her allegations. She said she suffered in silence for nearly one-and-a-half years before deciding to seek justice.
She alleged that the MLA’s actions damaged her dignity and personal life and left her emotionally distressed.
Videos, chats and audio clips released
To support her claims, the woman released intimate videos and WhatsApp chat records. These were widely shared on social media and quickly drew public attention.
Later, an audio recording, reportedly of the woman, also went viral. In the audio, she alleged that the MLA sexually exploited her for about 18 months and subjected her to continuous torture.
She claimed that the legislator forced her to communicate only through the Telegram app. She alleged that he demanded nude video calls and made repeated inappropriate demands.
According to her, whenever she objected or questioned the behaviour, the pressure increased.
Claims of threats and misuse of power
The woman further alleged that Arava Sridhar threatened to block her request for a job transfer from Railway Koduru. She claimed that he warned her about possible department-level inquiries.
She also alleged that the MLA repeatedly reminded her that she was living alone with her young son. She said this was used to intimidate her and keep her silent.
In the audio clip, the woman further alleged that the MLA threatened her husband and pressured him to divorce her.
Allegations of forced abortions
One of the most serious allegations made by the woman is that she became pregnant five times during the relationship and was forced to terminate each pregnancy.
She claimed these abortions were not voluntary and were done under pressure. These allegations have intensified the public debate and political reactions across the state.
Family separation and alleged exploitation
The woman alleged that due to threats and pressure, her husband later took their son away. She claimed she has been living alone for the past one-and-a-half years.
She further alleged that the MLA took advantage of her isolation and continued to exploit her.
According to her statement, on January 7, Arava Sridhar clearly refused to marry her and asked her to “get lost”.
Letter to Chief Minister seeking justice
The woman also wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In her letter, she sought justice and requested a thorough and fair inquiry.
She urged the chief minister to ensure that the matter is investigated properly and that she is protected.
Jana Sena statement draws attention
The controversy has also brought renewed focus on a press release issued by the Jana Sena Party a few days before the allegations became public.
In the statement, the party cautioned its workers against what it described as attempts by the opposition to defame the party by raising “extra-marital” issues involving its leaders.
The statement, issued by Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is now being widely seen as linked to the unfolding allegations against the MLA.
MLA’s mother denies allegations
Arava Sridhar’s family has strongly denied all allegations. His mother, Prameela, rejected the claims and accused the woman of deliberately defaming her son.
Speaking to the media, Prameela said her son had only helped the woman and had not committed any wrongdoing.
She alleged that the woman got close to her son by using their shared caste identity as a pretext. She claimed that the woman frequently visited their house, often late at night, and harassed the family.
Counter-allegations against the complainant
Prameela further alleged that the woman repeatedly called her son at odd hours, day and night. She claimed the woman later blackmailed her son by insisting on marriage.
She alleged that the woman trapped her son with what she described as “honey-laced words” and ruined his peace of mind.
According to Prameela, the family could no longer tolerate the alleged harassment and decided to approach the police.
Complaint filed against the woman
Prameela said a complaint was lodged with the District Superintendent of Police regarding the woman’s conduct.
Based on her complaint, the Railway Koduru police registered a case against the woman on January 7.
Inspector Chandrasekhar confirmed that a case had been registered and said action would be taken according to law if the woman was found guilty.
Political reactions intensify
The issue triggered sharp political reactions, especially from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
YSRCP Women’s Wing State President and MLC Varudu Kalyani strongly condemned the alleged actions of the Jana Sena MLA.
Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Kalyani accused the coalition government of failing to protect women.
YSRCP alleges abuse of power
Kalyani alleged that the survivor had spoken about being trapped, repeatedly raped, threatened, assaulted and mentally tortured for nearly one-and-a-half years.
She claimed the woman was forced into abortions and terrorised with threats to her child.
Referring to the circulation of videos linked to the case, Kalyani said the developments had shocked the state and exposed what she described as ruling coalition leaders “playing with women’s lives”.
Questions raised at top leadership
The YSRCP leader accused the government of police inaction and filing false cases against victims, which she said had emboldened perpetrators.
She cited several recent incidents involving ruling party leaders and claimed that no strong action had been taken so far.
Questioning the silence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Home Minister and the Speaker, Kalyani asked whether their statements on women’s safety were merely “cinema dialogues”.
Demands for arrest and action
Kalyani demanded that police register a suo motu case against Arava Sridhar. She also called for his immediate arrest, suspension from the Jana Sena Party and disqualification as an MLA.
She urged the Women’s Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.
Asserting that the YSRCP would stand firmly with the survivor, Kalyani said the party would continue its fight until justice is delivered.
Koduru police confirmed that a case has been registered and that an investigation is in progress.
Officials said no conclusions have been reached yet and that all allegations and counter-allegations will be examined as per the law.
(With inputs from agencies)
