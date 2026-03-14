The first export consignment of 25 metric tonnes of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Joha Rice from Assam has been dispatched to the United Kingdom and Italy, facilitated by APEDA to boost exports from the North Eastern Region.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, facilitated the first export consignment of 25 metric tonnes of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Joha Rice from Assam to the United Kingdom and Italy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the consignment was dispatched on March 12 in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam.

About GI-tagged Joha Rice

Joha rice, an indigenous aromatic variety from Assam, received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017. Known for its distinct fragrance, fine grain texture and rich taste, the rice is gaining recognition in premium domestic and international markets. In Assam, Joha rice is cultivated across about 21,662 hectares with an estimated production of approximately 43,298 metric tonnes during FY 2024-25. The major producing districts include Nagaon, Baksa, Goalpara, Sivasagar, Majuli, Chirang and Golaghat, providing strong potential for expanding exports while enhancing farmers' income.

Expanding Global Reach

APEDA has been actively promoting the global presence of Joha rice. Earlier, the Authority facilitated the export of 1 metric tonne of GI-tagged Joha rice to Vietnam and 2 metric tonnes to five Middle Eastern countries, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Flag-off Ceremony Details

The export consignment was flagged off by Minister of Agriculture, Government of Assam, Atul Bora, in the presence of Agriculture Production Commissioner, Government of Assam, Aruna Rajoria (IAS), State Project Director, ARIAS Society, Virendra Mittal (IAS), Director of Agriculture, Government of Assam, Uday Praveen (IAS), APEDA Official, Saurabh Srivastava, along with officials from the Plant Quarantine Department, the Department of Agriculture and APEDA Regional Office, Guwahati. The export is being undertaken by APEDA-registered exporter M/s Safe Agritrade Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata. The consignment has been processed and packed at Pratik Agro Food Processing, Guwahati, Assam.

Strategic Push for Regional Exports

This initiative is part of APEDA's continued efforts to promote GI-tagged agricultural products from India and strengthen market linkages between producers and international buyers, while expanding agricultural exports from the North Eastern Region and ensuring better price realisation for farmers. (ANI)