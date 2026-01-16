The husband said the couple got married three years ago. His wife is a resident of the Ara Machine area in Jhansi. He claimed that disputes started soon after their marriage.

In 2023, the wife had filed a case against him, but the matter was later settled through court mediation. After the settlement, they stayed briefly at her uncle’s house in Sipri Bazaar. However, the arrangement did not last long.

The husband alleged that they have been living separately for nearly one and a half years. During this period, his wife got a job at a school, where she became close to another man. He said repeated efforts to resolve the matter failed.

Allegation of money demand for divorce

The husband also accused his wife of demanding Rs 10 lakh in exchange for agreeing to a divorce. He claimed that he was facing mental harassment and submitted a written complaint at the police station seeking action.

Navabad police station in-charge Ravi Srivastava confirmed that police reached the guest house after receiving the emergency call. He said necessary legal steps were taken at the scene.

Police added that statements were recorded and the matter is being examined based on the complaint. Further action will be taken after verifying all facts.

Incident sparks public discussion

As the video of the dramatic hotel episode went viral, it triggered wide discussion online, raising questions about strained marriages, personal choices, and public confrontations. The police investigation is ongoing.