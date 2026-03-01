HP Governor Kavinder Gupta visited Ved Ashram in Kangra, meeting Swami Ram Swaroop Yogacharya. He performed havan-yagya and discussed the importance of Vedic teachings, praising the Swami's contributions to propagating ancient wisdom.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday visited Ved Ashram at Yol during his two-day tour of Kangra district. He was accorded a warm welcome by the district administration. During the visit, the Governor met Swami Ram Swaroop Yogacharya and discussed the significance of Vedic teachings in contemporary society. He also performed havan-yagya and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people, a release said.

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He also listened to discourses on Vedic knowledge and expressed appreciation for the spiritual environment of the Ashram. He said Swami Ram Swaroop Yogacharya has made contributions towards the propagation of the Vedas in India and abroad.

Governor on Role of Spiritual Leaders and Vedic Wisdom

The Governor observed that saints and spiritual leaders are playing a vital role in preserving and promoting the timeless wisdom of the Vedas in the modern era.

He said that while society is rapidly advancing in the modern era, it is equally important to remain rooted in India's ancient spiritual and cultural heritage.

The Governor noted that saints serve as guiding lights by spreading the message of Vedic knowledge, moral values and spiritual discipline among the people.

He added that their selfless efforts help society understand the enduring relevance of Vedic teachings in leading a balanced, ethical and harmonious life in today's fast-changing world.

Urges Youth to Stay Connected to Cultural Roots

The Governor urged the younger generation to stay connected with their roots and not lose sight of the rich cultural and spiritual legacy, according to the release.

He said that embracing Vedic values does not mean turning away from modernity, but rather drawing strength and direction from ancient wisdom to navigate the challenges of contemporary life with clarity and purpose. (ANI)