Miyazaki Mango Craze: World’s Costliest Fruit Turns Heads in Bengaluru's Lalbagh!
Bengaluru's Lalbagh Mango Mela has a superstar attraction: the world's most expensive 'Miyazaki' mango. But here's the twist! Farmers from Karnataka are selling this premium fruit, which usually costs lakhs, for just ₹2,000 a piece. Find out why.
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The famous Japanese Miyazaki mango at the Lalbagh Mango Mela
Bengaluru's famous Lalbagh Botanical Garden is hosting its annual 'Mango and Jackfruit Mela' from June 5 to June 30. This 26-day festival has a special guest this year: the 'Miyazaki' mango. This is the world's most expensive mango, usually selling for ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh per kg abroad. But surprisingly, you can get it for just ₹2,000 a piece at the mela!
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Miyazaki mangoes grown in Karnataka
This Miyazaki mango is a Japanese variety, but our own Karnataka farmers have grown it locally. These mangoes, on sale at the mela, come from 'Annapurneshwar Farm' in Kadur, located in the Chikkamagaluru district.
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Mango lovers eager to taste the fruit
Each of these Miyazaki mangoes weighs between 1 kg and 1,200 grams. That's why farmers are selling them per piece for ₹2,000, instead of by the kilo. Mango lovers are curious to taste the world's costliest fruit. Farmers happily report that they have already sold over 150 Miyazaki mangoes in just a few days.
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Price drop due to lack of market
While it's a luxury fruit in Japan, the Miyazaki mango doesn't have a ready market here in India. Most Indian customers won't spend so much on a single fruit. People are already in love with our desi varieties like Badami and Rasapuri. This lack of a market and proper branding has forced farmers to sell the premium Miyazaki mango for just ₹2,000.
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Over 20 varieties of mangoes on display
The mela isn't just about the Miyazaki. Farmers from districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Ramanagara have brought over 20 different types of mangoes. You can buy fresh Dasheri, Badami, Mallika, Rasapuri, Kesar, and Totapuri directly from the farmers at affordable prices.
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Public outrage over entry fee
While the mango mela is a big hit, the Lalbagh entry fee is causing some controversy. Visitors have to pay ₹50 per person to enter. Many people are upset, saying the fee is too high for a public park maintained with taxpayer money, especially during a farmer-centric event. They are demanding the government reduce the fee.
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