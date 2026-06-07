1 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

The famous Japanese Miyazaki mango at the Lalbagh Mango Mela

Bengaluru's famous Lalbagh Botanical Garden is hosting its annual 'Mango and Jackfruit Mela' from June 5 to June 30. This 26-day festival has a special guest this year: the 'Miyazaki' mango. This is the world's most expensive mango, usually selling for ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh per kg abroad. But surprisingly, you can get it for just ₹2,000 a piece at the mela!