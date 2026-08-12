YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy named Thumati Madhava Rao as the candidate for AP Legislative Council Deputy Chairman. The party also demanded a CBI probe into alleged DSC paper leaks, calling for Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Thumati Madhava Rao as the party's candidate for the vacant post of Deputy Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

YS Jagan held a meeting with the party MLCs at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli and gave them directions regarding the election of the Deputy Chairman. He said the post of Deputy Chairman in the Legislative Council is currently vacant and the process to fill the post is expected to begin soon. In this context, the party has decided to propose the candidature of Thumati Madhava Rao. YS Jagan asked all YSRCP MLCs to extend their full support to Madhava Rao's candidature. He directed them to work in close coordination to ensure that the election process goes smoothly. He also asked every MLC to act responsibly in accordance with the party's decision and take all necessary steps in coordination for the election of Madhava Rao as Deputy Chairman.

YSRCP Demands Probe into DSC Recruitment

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson and MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI probe into the DSC paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and injustice to meritorious candidates.

He said the coalition government turned the District Selection Committee into a "Dining Selection Committee," distributing jobs to those backed by TDP leaders while more than 32,000 complaints were received over 16,000 recruitments.

He said a SCERT employee who secured first rank was denied counselling, while a viral video showed a person demanding ₹15 lakh for a DSC job. G.O. Nos. 4 and 47 were brought in to facilitate irregular appointments and later withdrawn, he said.