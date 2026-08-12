The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) deported a 36-year-old Ugandan national, Nabanjja Sharon, for illegally overstaying after her visa expired. She was also found to be allegedly associated with drug peddlers in Hyderabad.

Illegal Stay and Background

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended and deported a 36-year-old Ugandan national to her native country after she was found staying illegally in India and allegedly associating with drug peddlers, Hyderabad City Police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Nabanjja Sharon, was found wandering suspiciously within the limits of Tolichowki Police Station and was apprehended by the H-NEW team. During questioning, she allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or valid documents regarding her stay in Hyderabad.

Police said she admitted to not possessing a valid visa and overstaying in India after the expiry of her tourist visa. Police said Sharon arrived in India on an e-Tourist Visa on March 6, 2019, and landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. She later moved to Bengaluru in search of employment, where she worked in petty jobs. According to police, she subsequently came into contact with drug associates and became involved with drug peddlers and other illegal activities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Her tourist visa expired on May 4, 2019, while her passport remains valid until November 23, 2027, police said.

Deportation Proceedings

Following the verification of her biometric details, the H-NEW initiated deportation proceedings in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad. An Exit Permit was obtained from the FRRO, and she was blacklisted from entering India in the future, police said.

The woman was escorted by an H-NEW team led by Inspector M Madhu Babu and deported to Uganda from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Wednesday. Police said the action was taken to prevent her from engaging in activities considered detrimental to national security.

Police Appeal to Public

The Hyderabad Police also appealed to the public to remain vigilant about drug abuse and urged parents to monitor the activities of their children to prevent them from falling prey to substance abuse.

The H-NEW urged citizens to share information related to drug abuse with the enforcement team and work towards making Hyderabad a drug-free city. The deportation operation was carried out by Inspectors P Sridhar and M Madhu Babu along with H-NEW personnel, police said. (ANI)