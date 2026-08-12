Bengaluru Police have appealed for calm ahead of the August 13 Karnataka Bandh called over the Cauvery water dispute. They warned against forcing participation or violence, stating that security is in place and normal city life is expected to continue.

The Bengaluru City Police have appealed for calm and cooperation ahead of the 'Karnataka Bandh' called for August 13, 2026, in protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order on Cauvery water allocation to Tamil Nadu. In a press note issued, the Commissioner of Police said several organisations have called for the bandh, while other organisations have informed police that they are not supporting it.

The Bengaluru City Police stated that they fully respect citizens' democratic right to protest peacefully within the law. At the same time, police said it is equally important to respect the right of other citizens to carry out daily activities without obstruction. "All organisations and members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Bengaluru City Police in maintaining peace, public order and normalcy in the city," the note said.

Police Warn Against Forcible Enforcement of Bandh

Police warned that no individual or organisation should force, threaten or compel anyone to participate in the bandh, close shops, establishments or institutions, obstruct vehicular movement, or participate in protests against their will. The department said any act involving violence, threats, damage to public or private property, obstruction of road traffic or essential services, or any other act of taking the law into one's own hands will be dealt with "firmly and appropriately in accordance with the law."

Security Measures and Public Assurance

To ensure public safety and maintain law and order, the Bengaluru City Police have made precautionary and security arrangements across the city. Adequate police deployment, patrolling and security measures have been put in place at important and sensitive locations.

Police said schools and colleges, offices, shops and commercial establishments, public transport and other normal activities are expected to function as usual. Members of the public have been requested to continue daily activities without fear or apprehension.

An Appeal for Peace and Cooperation

"Bengaluru City has always demonstrated a spirit of peace, mutual respect and cooperation. In order to uphold this tradition, all members of organisations and the general public are requested to extend their full cooperation to the Bengaluru City Police and help ensure that the city remains peaceful, safe and normal," the Commissioner said. (ANI)