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Mango Season: India's 7 most popular mangoes

In India, mango season is a big celebration. Different types of mangoes grow all across the country. Here are seven varieties that are super popular.

lifestyle Jun 07 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Pixabay
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Dasheri

This mango comes from Uttar Pradesh. It's long and thin, with super delicious and juicy flesh. People love its unique smell and silky texture, making it perfect for eating fresh.

Image credits: social media
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Totapuri

This South Indian mango is famous for its beak-like shape. It has a tangy-sweet flavour and firm flesh, which is great for salads, chutneys, and pickles.

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Neelam

Neelam mangoes are small to medium-sized. They have a bright orange-yellow skin. You'll find them growing in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Image credits: Pixabay
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Banganapalli (Benishan)

This large, longish mango gets its name from Banganapalle in Andhra. Its skin is a lovely golden-yellow. Banganapalli are known for their smooth, fibreless pulp and sweet taste.

Image credits: Pixabay
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Kesar

Kesar mangoes from Gujarat are famous for their saffron-like colour and smell. People also love their smooth, fibreless texture and slightly citrus-y flavour.

Image credits: Pixabay
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Langra

Langra mangoes come from UP and have a very distinct flavour. Their skin is greenish-yellow. They are sweet and tangy but are a bit fibrous. 

Image credits: Pixabay
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Alphonso (Hapus)

Often called the 'King of Mangoes', Alphonso is famous for its creamy texture. It has bright golden-yellow flesh and a very strong, sweet flavour.

Image credits: Pixabay

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