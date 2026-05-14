BREAKING: Delhi Govt Announces 2-Day Work From Home After PM Modi's Save Fuel Appeal
The Delhi government has announced two days of work from home in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel and reduce unnecessary expenses. Earlier, Central govt employees body urged the Centre to issue clear guidelines for WFH..
Delhi Government Announces Two-Day Work From Home
The Delhi government has announced two days of work from home (WFH) for its offices. The decision has been taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal appeal for careful spending, reduced waste and responsible use of fuel.
Delhi Government's fuel-saving steps include:
Under the new plan, all Delhi government employees will work from home for two days every week. In addition, 50% of official meetings will now be conducted online to reduce travel and save fuel.
The government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also change office timings. This move aims to reduce traffic during peak hours and lower fuel consumption. Officials said the changes will help improve traffic flow in the city.
To promote public transport, the government will observe a ‘Metro Day’ and encourage citizens to follow a “No Car Day” once every week. Special efforts will also be made to increase awareness about fuel saving through a public campaign.
The government has decided to reduce the use of official vehicles. Petrol limits for officers have been cut by 20%, lowering the monthly cap from 200 litres. No new vehicles will be purchased for the next six months.
To support staff, 58 special buses will operate across 29 government colonies to encourage public transport use.
The move comes at a time when the Centre has been encouraging steps to reduce the use of petrol and diesel. The appeal is linked to the need for careful resource use in the current national and global situation.
Officials say the decision is meant to support fuel saving and better efficiency in government work.
PM Modi’s Appeal To Save Resources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier called for reducing unnecessary expenses and saving fuel. His appeal comes in the context of global developments and the need for careful use of resources.
The message focuses on lowering petrol and diesel consumption wherever possible. It also encourages online meetings and virtual communication instead of unnecessary travel.
Government departments have been asked to review their working patterns to support this goal.
Central Employees’ Forum Calls For Clear Guidelines
Following the Prime Minister’s call, an association of central government employees has requested the Centre to issue proper guidelines on work from home.
The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum has asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to provide clear rules for WFH, online meetings, and virtual conferences in government offices.
The forum said that structured guidelines would help offices work smoothly. It also said that the Prime Minister’s leadership would support the success of this initiative.
In a post on social media platform X, the forum urged the government to consider revival of work from home in both government and private sectors. It stated that the central workforce plays an important role in running government functions.
The CSS Forum represents officers who work in the central secretariat. These officers are considered the backbone of the administrative system.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Supports The Message
In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke about the need to follow the Prime Minister’s advice.
He said that everyone should try to reduce the use of petrol, diesel, and other resources wherever possible. He added that his government has already reduced convoy size and cut down on unnecessary usage.
To support the message, he said he travelled on a motorcycle to show practical support for the initiative. He explained that the aim is to spread awareness among people about saving fuel and using resources wisely.
Focus On Efficiency And Responsibility
The recent announcements show a focus on responsible use of energy and better management of government work.
Work from home, online meetings, and virtual conferencing can help reduce travel, save fuel, and lower costs. Officials believe these steps can also improve productivity if used properly.
The government and employee groups are now discussing how to apply these measures in a structured way.
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