The Delhi government has announced two days of work from home (WFH) for its offices. The decision has been taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal appeal for careful spending, reduced waste and responsible use of fuel.

Delhi Government's fuel-saving steps include:

Under the new plan, all Delhi government employees will work from home for two days every week. In addition, 50% of official meetings will now be conducted online to reduce travel and save fuel.

The government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also change office timings. This move aims to reduce traffic during peak hours and lower fuel consumption. Officials said the changes will help improve traffic flow in the city.

To promote public transport, the government will observe a ‘Metro Day’ and encourage citizens to follow a “No Car Day” once every week. Special efforts will also be made to increase awareness about fuel saving through a public campaign.

The government has decided to reduce the use of official vehicles. Petrol limits for officers have been cut by 20%, lowering the monthly cap from 200 litres. No new vehicles will be purchased for the next six months.

To support staff, 58 special buses will operate across 29 government colonies to encourage public transport use.

The move comes at a time when the Centre has been encouraging steps to reduce the use of petrol and diesel. The appeal is linked to the need for careful resource use in the current national and global situation.

Officials say the decision is meant to support fuel saving and better efficiency in government work.