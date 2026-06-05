Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said senior leader Ramalinga Reddy's resignation from the cabinet will be resolved by party seniors. Reddy quit the ministerial post two days after his oath but affirmed he remains in the Congress party.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the issue surrounding senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy's resignation from the ministerial post "will be resolved through discussions" among party seniors, asserting that it is "only a matter of time" before a decision is taken. Speaking to ANI on Ramalinga Reddy's resignation, Kharge said, "That is something the seniors will discuss and resolve. It is just a matter of time."

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His remarks come after Reddy resigned from the state Cabinet just two days after taking oath as minister in the Karnataka Government led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while asserting that he "continues to remain in the Congress party" after more than five decades of association.

Kharge Expresses Gratitude for Portfolios

On being allocated key portfolios including Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT, and e-Governance, the newly appointed Karnataka Minister expressed gratitude to the party leadership and termed the responsibility a significant trust. "It's a great responsibility. I am grateful to the party for showing immense faith in me. I am sure I will not let the party down," Priyank Kharge said.

Reddy Clarifies Stance on Resignation

According to the portfolio allocation notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Senior Minister and eight-time legislator Ramalinga Reddy was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party. "I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media.

He further recalled his earlier ministerial stints under previous Congress governments, stating, "I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily and SM Krishna, among others."

Reddy also added that he had never lobbied for a ministerial berth. "I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position," he said. (ANI)