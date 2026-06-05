Dinesh Gundu Rao, left out of the first list, stated he is not an aspirant for a ministerial berth. Meanwhile, CM DK Shivakumar allocated portfolios to 13 ministers, with Ramalinga Reddy resigning just two days after taking oath.

Former Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, whose name was not included in the first batch of Ministers under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar-led government, on Friday said that he is neither an aspirant nor is he expecting a ministerial berth. Dinesh Gundu Rao was the state's minister of health and family welfare under the former CM Siddaramaiah's government. His ministry has been assigned to UT Khader.

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Speaking with reporters, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he is happy with his work and will continue to focus on that. "Neither am I an aspirant nor am I expecting. So there's no issue. I am happy with the work I did. So my work has not been an issue."

Portfolio Allocation in Shivakumar Cabinet

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has allocated portfolios among 13 ministers in his Cabinet with immediate effect, while retaining key departments including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, and all unallocated portfolios. The allocation was issued through an official notification from the Cabinet Affairs and Personnel and Administrative Reforms Secretariat on Thursday, invoking powers under Clause (3) of Article 166 of the Constitution of India.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been assigned the Revenue and Sports portfolios.

Priyank Kharge will handle Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT, and e-Governance.

Satish Jarkiholi has been given charge of Public Works, while KH Muniyappa will oversee Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

MB Patil has been allotted Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

The Energy and Tourism portfolios were allocated to KJ George.

Krishna Byre Gowda will be in charge of Greater Bengaluru Development, including multiple civic bodies such as Bengaluru North, South, East, West and Central City Corporations, BWSSB, and BMRCL.

Eshwar Khandre will handle Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah has been given Urban Development, including KUIDFC, KUWSDB, and other urban development authorities, excluding BDA, BMRDA, GBA Commissionerate of Town and Country Planning.

Byrathi Suresh has been assigned Transport.

Sharan Prakash Patil will handle Education Development.

Ramalinga Reddy Resigns

Meanwhile, Ramalinga Reddy resigned just two days after he took the oath as minister. He was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. (ANI)