CM DK Shivakumar downplayed Ramalinga Reddy's resignation from the Karnataka cabinet, calling him a 'great friend' and promising to 'sort out the problem.' Reddy, an 8-time MLA, clarified he remains in the Congress party.

Party Leadership Downplays Resignation

Soon after Ramalinga Reddy resigned as Karnataka Minister, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday asserted that there is "no need to worry" as Ramalinga Reddy is one of the "closest friends" in the state Cabinet. He also added that the "party will sort out the problem" as eight-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy is his "great friend". Reddy's resignation comes just two days after he took the oath as minister. Senior Minister Reddy was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio.

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Speaking to reporters on Reddy's resignation as Karnataka Minister, Shivakumar said, "Nothing to worry. He is a great friend. We are the closest friends among the Cabinet. We will sort out the problem."

Shivakumar further added in Kannada that he will talk to Ramalinga Reddy and "make everything right". "Ramalinga Reddy is my colleague and our senior leader. He said that he cannot go to the village and work. He said that I should give him some other ministerial post. I will talk to Ramalinga Reddy and make everything right," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge also said that the issue surrounding senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation from the ministerial post will be resolved through discussions among party seniors, asserting that "it is only a matter of time" before a decision is taken. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "That is something the seniors will discuss and resolve. It is just a matter of time."

Reddy Affirms Loyalty to Congress

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the state Cabinet just two days after taking oath as minister, while asserting that he "continues to remain in the Congress party" after more than five decades of association. Addressing a press conference, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party.

"I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media.

He further recalled his earlier ministerial stints under previous Congress governments, stating, "I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily and SM Krishna, among others."

Reddy also added that he had never lobbied for a ministerial berth. "I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position," he said.

Reports Point to Portfolio Dissatisfaction

This comes after portfolios were allocated for the newly sworn-in Ministers of the DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Cabinet late on Thursday. However, as per the reports, Reddy had been aspiring for the Bengaluru development portfolio.

Background: New Cabinet Formation

The newly inducted ministers include KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

On Wednesday, Congress leader DK Shivakumar took oath as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, marking a significant leadership transition in the state.

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Shivakumar took the oath of office while carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country. (ANI)