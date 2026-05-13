Milk Prices Hiked: Why Have Amul And Mother Dairy Increased Rates From May 14?
Amul and Mother Dairy have increased milk prices across India from May 14. Amul raised prices by Rs 2/litre, citing higher cattle feed, packaging, fuel and operational expenses. Mother Dairy also revised prices of full cream, toned, cow, buffalo milk
Amul and Mother Dairy raise milk prices across India from May 14
Milk prices are rising again in India. Two major dairy brands, Amul and Mother Dairy, have announced fresh price increases starting May 14. The changes apply to many milk types, including full cream milk, toned milk, cow milk, buffalo milk, and premium variants.
The increase ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 5 depending on the product and pack size. This move is expected to affect household budgets and food costs.
Amul announces Rs 2 per litre hike
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India. The new rates are effective from May 14.
In a statement, GCMMF said it has raised the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major variants and packs. The cooperative explained that the decision was taken due to rising operational and production costs.
The price increase is about 2.5 to 3.5 per cent per litre, which the company says is lower than the average food inflation rate.
Reasons behind the Amul price hike
GCMMF said the cost of production has increased during the year. The main reasons include:
- Higher cost of cattle feed
- Increased milk packaging film costs
- Rising fuel prices
- Overall increase in operational expenses
The cooperative also said its member unions have increased the farmers’ milk procurement price by Rs 30 per kg of fat, which is a 3.7 per cent rise compared to May 2025.
Amul added that it follows a policy where almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers goes to milk producers. The company said the price revision will help ensure better income for farmers and support milk production.
Revised Amul prices (Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh)
For a 500 ml pack, the revised prices are:
- Slim N variant: Rs 27
- Taaza: Rs 30
- Cow milk: Rs 31
- Gold: Rs 36
For 1 litre packs:
- Amul Gold (1 litre): Rs 70 (earlier Rs 68)
- Amul Taaza (1 litre): Rs 57 (earlier Rs 55)
Other changes:
- Buffalo milk (500 ml): Rs 39 (earlier Rs 38)
- Cow milk (500 ml): Rs 30 (earlier Rs 29)
Buffalo milk: Increased by Rs 4 per litre to Rs 80
Other variants such as Slim & Trim and Tea Special milk have also seen price increases across markets.
The last price revision by Amul was on May 1, 2025.
Mother Dairy revises prices across SKUs
Mother Dairy has also increased prices across multiple stock-keeping units (SKUs).
Under the new structure:
Buffalo milk
- 1 litre: Increased from Rs 75 to Rs 80
- 500 ml: Increased from Rs 76 to Rs 80
Full cream milk
- 1 litre: Increased from Rs 69 to Rs 72
- 500 ml: Increased from Rs 70 to Rs 72
The company has also revised prices of:
- Double-toned milk
- Toned milk
- Cow milk
- Pro Milk variants
These changes apply across different supply channels.
Price to hikes affect monthly budget: Impact on households and food inflation
Milk is a daily item in most Indian homes. Any price change directly affects monthly spending. Experts say the increase may add pressure to middle-class budgets.
Since milk is used for tea, coffee, cooking and dairy products, the hike may also affect food prices indirectly.
Both companies say the increase is necessary because of higher costs in farming, transport, packaging and procurement.
Growth of Amul brand
Despite the price rise, the Amul brand has shown strong growth.
- Total turnover crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the 2025-26 financial year.
- Turnover increased by 11 per cent.
- GCMMF turnover rose by 11.4 per cent to Rs 73,450 crore in the last fiscal year.
GCMMF is described as the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative. It has:
- 3.6 million farmers
- Collection of 31 million litres of milk every day
- Distribution of more than 24 billion packs annually
- Sales in 50-plus countries
Products include milk, butter, cheese, ghee, ice cream, and more.
The new milk price hike by Amul and Mother Dairy will affect consumers across India from May 14. The companies say rising costs have made the revision necessary.
While farmers may benefit from higher procurement prices, households may feel the impact in their monthly budgets. Milk remains one of the most important daily essentials in the country.
(With inputs from agencies)
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