The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India. The new rates are effective from May 14.

In a statement, GCMMF said it has raised the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major variants and packs. The cooperative explained that the decision was taken due to rising operational and production costs.

The price increase is about 2.5 to 3.5 per cent per litre, which the company says is lower than the average food inflation rate.