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Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till June 30, Remedial Classes For Classes 9, 10 And 12 From May 11
The Delhi government has announced summer vacation for all government schools from May 11 to June 30, 2026. However, remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 will continue from May 11 to May 23.
Delhi schools to close for summer vacation from May 11
The Delhi government has announced summer vacation for all government schools in the national capital from May 11 to June 30, 2026.
The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi, issued a circular to all Heads of Government Schools regarding the holiday schedule and special remedial classes for selected students.
According to the notice, schools will remain closed during the summer break, but remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 will continue from May 11 to May 23.
The Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi (School Branch) issued this circular to all Heads of Government Schools under its jurisdiction. The circular directs all government schools to conduct remedial classes for students of Classes IX, X, and XII during the Summer Vacation… pic.twitter.com/wfbXYr6K80
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2026
The government said these classes are aimed at improving learning outcomes and strengthening students’ understanding of important subjects.
Remedial classes to focus on learning support
The official circular stated that the remedial sessions will be organised depending on the availability of teachers and school buildings.
The classes will run from Monday, May 11, 2026, to Saturday, May 23, 2026.
However, the DoE has clearly stated that no remedial classes will be conducted after May 23.
The department said the extra academic support is meant to help students revise key concepts and improve their performance.
School timings and class schedule
The Directorate of Education has also released the timing schedule for the remedial classes.
Teachers will attend school from 7.20 am to 11 am, while students will attend classes from 7.30 am to 10.30 am.
The government instructed schools to ensure that each class period lasts only one hour.
In schools running in double shifts, the remedial classes will be held separately in different wings.
Focus on Science and Mathematics
The circular said that special focus should be given to Science and Mathematics for students of Classes 9 and 10.
However, Heads of Schools (HoS) can choose additional subjects depending on students’ academic needs, examination results and availability of subject teachers.
For Class 12 students, the choice of subjects for remedial classes will be decided by the HoS according to the academic requirements of students.
Important instructions for schools
The DoE also issued several important instructions for schools, teachers and students.
Schools have been directed to inform parents and students about the remedial classes through all available communication methods.
Students attending the classes must wear their school uniform. Schools have also been asked to mark student attendance online regularly.
The department said parental consent, or No Objection Certificate (NOC), must be taken before students attend the classes.
Teachers have been instructed to give individual attention to students, especially those who need extra academic support.
The circular also directed schools to keep library facilities open for self-study and book issuance during the remedial class period.
Facilities and teacher arrangements
Heads of Schools have been told to ensure clean drinking water and other basic facilities are available for students and teachers attending the sessions.
The government also said guest and contract teachers teaching the relevant classes may be called for remedial teaching work.
If regular teachers are unavailable, schools can engage guest or contract teachers according to rules.
The DoE further stated that regular teachers working during the summer vacation period will receive Earned Leave later as per CCS Leave Rules. Guest teachers will be paid according to existing government rules.
The notice added that special attention should be given to needy students.
Heads of Schools have also been instructed to prepare the remedial class timetable before the start of the summer vacation and submit it to the concerned Deputy Director of Education (DDE).
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