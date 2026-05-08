The Delhi government has announced summer vacation for all government schools in the national capital from May 11 to June 30, 2026.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi, issued a circular to all Heads of Government Schools regarding the holiday schedule and special remedial classes for selected students.

According to the notice, schools will remain closed during the summer break, but remedial classes for students of Classes 9, 10 and 12 will continue from May 11 to May 23.

The Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi (School Branch) issued this circular to all Heads of Government Schools under its jurisdiction. The circular directs all government schools to conduct remedial classes for students of Classes IX, X, and XII during the Summer Vacation… pic.twitter.com/wfbXYr6K80 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2026

The government said these classes are aimed at improving learning outcomes and strengthening students’ understanding of important subjects.