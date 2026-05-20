The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts for several parts of Karnataka as pre-monsoon showers continue to strengthen across the state. Districts including Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru are expected to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Due to the possibility of severe weather conditions, these districts have been placed under an Orange Alert.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for these regions.