Locals share an old story about a spiritual man named Chinthala Muniswamy Thatha. He lived on the Ayyakonda hill centuries ago and practiced spirituality. A cowherd named Yellappa worked for a landlord in the Ganjihalli area. Yellappa met Chinthala Muniswamy Thatha on the hill one day. He felt drawn to the spiritual lifestyle and stayed back to serve the holy man. Yellappa passed away later. His son Bala Muniswamy then buried his father right in front of their house. The son cleaned the grave every Saturday, applied cow dung, and lit incense sticks. This exact practice started the village tradition of burying family members at home.