Albert Einstein and his theory of relativity give us another interesting reason behind this colour. Electrons move at extremely high speeds near the heavy nucleus in atoms like gold. Their speed actually reaches a significant fraction of the speed of light. The effects of the theory of relativity become very important in these conditions. These effects change the behaviour and energy levels of the electrons. The electrons then change the way they absorb the blue part of the light. Gold would look just like silver without these changes. Scientists explain that relativity effects and atomic structure together give gold its yellow colour.