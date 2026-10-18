The Guntur Agricultural Market Yard is famous as the biggest chilli market in the Asian continent. Thousands of chilli bags reach this yard every day during the harvest season. Traders conduct business worth crores of rupees here on a daily basis. This market always looks busy with farmers, traders, and workers. Buyers and sellers complete their transactions quickly because modern cold storages and transport facilities are available locally. This chilli business provides continuous employment to lakhs of workers and small traders in this region.

Massive exports to foreign countries

Guntur chilli has massive demand in the international market. The Guntur Sannam variety specifically secured a Geographical Indication tag. Foreign buyers highly prefer this variety because of its deep red colour, natural pungency, and long shelf life without colour change. Traders export these chillies heavily from Guntur to Asian countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, along with the USA and European countries. Companies use these chillies extensively in food preparation, for extracting capsaicin needed in the pharmaceutical sector, and in the colour industry. Guntur proudly upholds India's reputation on the world map with its pungency.