Neelam Shinde was a 35-year-old Indian student who had gone to the United States to build a better future. She was in the final year of her Master’s degree in engineering at California State University.

Originally from Wadgaon (Umbraj) in Karad taluka of Maharashtra’s Satara district, Neelam was known as a hardworking and determined person. Her journey from a small town in India to studying in the US was seen as an achievement by her family and community.

Her life, however, took a tragic turn after a road accident in February 2025.

The accident that changed everything

On February 14, 2025, Neelam stepped out for her usual evening walk in California. It was just two days after the first death anniversary of her mother, making the time already emotional for her family.

During the walk, she was hit by a speeding vehicle. The impact caused severe head injuries. She was rushed to UC Davis Medical Centre in Sacramento, where doctors immediately performed surgery.

Despite their efforts, her brain could not recover fully. She slipped into a coma and never regained consciousness.