Noelia Castillo Ramos, a 25-year-old woman from Barcelona, is at the centre of a major debate in Spain over euthanasia and the right to die. Her case has drawn national attention after she chose assisted death following years of suffering caused by a violent attack.

Crowds have begun gathering outside a hospital in Barcelona as Noelia prepares for a possible assisted death in few hours from now, bringing her deeply personal case into sharp public focus.

Noelia, who has lived with severe disability and trauma since a violent attack in 2022, has become the centre of a national debate in Spain over euthanasia and the right to die. Her decision, and her recent interview explaining her pain, have drawn widespread attention and emotional reactions across the world

Everyone is gathering outside the hospital in Barcelona that 25-year-old Noelia Castillo Ramos will be euthanized in 10 hours from now. Many more coming tomorrow. If she chooses to let them take her life, she will know that millions of people around the world are going to miss… pic.twitter.com/GONTD0pfjg — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 26, 2026

🇪🇸Within 24 hours, Noelia Castillo Ramos will be euthanized in Spain.



In 2022, Noelia suffered a gang rape in a supervised care center.



This completely shattered her life. She attempted suicide, jumping from a 5-story building, which left her a paraplegic.



Her father has… pic.twitter.com/hOIW1j8o2u — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) March 25, 2026

Her story went viral after she spoke to a Spanish news outlet, explaining her decision and the pain she has faced since 2022.