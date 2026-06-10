An accused, Sonu, a declared 'bad character', was injured and arrested after an encounter with Delhi Police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad near Moolchand Metro Station. He allegedly opened fire on the police team before being shot in the leg.

An accused, identified as Sonu, a declared 'bad character' of Govindpuri Police Station, was injured in an encounter with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of South-East Delhi Police near Moolchand Metro Station late on Tuesday night, police said.

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Police Operation and Encounter

According to Delhi Police, the AATS team had received information that Sonu would be arriving in the Moolchand Metro Station area. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap near the lane behind Lady Shri Ram College to apprehend him.

Police said Sonu arrived at the spot on a motorcycle. When the police team asked him to surrender, he allegedly opened fire at them and attempted to flee.

In response, the police team retaliated. During the exchange of fire, Constable Akshay fired two rounds, one of which struck the accused in his right leg.

The accused was overpowered and taken into custody before being shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Accused's Criminal Background

According to Delhi Police, Sonu has 17 criminal cases registered against him, including cases of burglary and dacoity. Police said he is a declared 'bad character' of Govindpuri Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)