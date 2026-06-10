Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav slammed CM Samrat Choudhary, calling him a 'Cheap Minister' after the state government withdrew Z-plus security for his parents, Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, calling the move a sign of the government's fear.

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on CM Samrat Choudhary, highlighting that there has been no change in his mindset despite having become the Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters, Yadav stated that the withdrawal of security for Rabri Devi and Lalu Yadav showcases the fear of the government, while adding that the public stands with his party. "Those who are afraid have taken security. We are not afraid of anything. The public is with us. Our workers are brave. Even after becoming the Chief Minister, there has been no change in Samrat Choudhary's thinking... Samrat Choudhary may have become the Chief Minister, but he is the Cheap Minister," said Tejashwi Yadav.

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Security Withdrawn for Lalu, Rabri Devi

On June 6, Former Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, following a Bihar government order withdrawing their Z-plus security cover, sent away all the remaining security personnel stationed outside their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna, removing the staff who had come as part of their updated security protocol. The development came after the Bihar government asked Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. The state government's notice said that Rabri Devi had previously been allotted an alternative government accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, but had not yet moved.

CM Criticises Misuse of Official Residences

Earlier, speaking at a public event in Sheikhpura, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary criticised the practice of former officials treating government residences as personal property. "The Chief Minister's residence belongs to the people. It cannot be treated as anyone's personal fiefdom or ancestral property," he said, adding that he vacated government accommodations within 24 hours of his tenure ending. (ANI)