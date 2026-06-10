Congress MP Randeep Surjewala slammed PM Modi's 12 years in office, alleging the govt is polishing the economy on paper. He highlighted unchecked inflation, citing soaring prices of fuel, dal, oil, and other essentials hitting the common man.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the completion of his 12 years in office and highlighted the failures of the Central government during his leadership.

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In an 'X' post, Surjewala pointed out that on one end, the government is busy "polishing the economy on paper"; however, the ground reality reflects a rapid rise in petrol, diesel, gas and prices of other essential commodities.

'Amrit Kaal' vs Reality of Inflation

"'Amrit Kaal' and the Reality of 12 Years of Advertising: Unchecked Inflation Has Snatched Food From the Plates of the Poor and Middle Class! The government is busy polishing the economy on paper, but the ground reality is that the fire of soaring petrol, diesel, and gas prices has completely scorched the common man's kitchen," said Surjewala.

Price Rise 'Breaking the Back' of Common Man

Reflecting on news reports, showcasing spike in prices of essential grocery items, Surjewala opined that the "terrifying" statistics have broken the back of common man. "These newspaper reports are screaming about how, in just the last few months, everyday essential items have devastated the budgets of households. The terrifying market statistics (The Real Inflation Rate): Arhar Dal (Pigeon Pea): Jumped from ₹110 to over ₹165/kg! Mustard Oil: Surged from ₹150 to reach ₹200/liter! Rice and Flour: Rice that cost ₹50 is now selling for ₹75/kg, and flour is touching ₹40/kg. The Fuel Blow: Petrol has reached ₹105/liter, and the domestic gas cylinder at ₹942 (commercial at ₹3192) is breaking the back of the common man," he said.

Questioning the government over economic management, Surjewala referred to the opinions of common household women who were able to manage the whole monthly budget in the same amount of money they spent to purchase smaller quantities of basic items pulses, oil, and sugar. "The 'Double Blow' of the Double Engine: Rising petrol and diesel prices have made transportation 15% more expensive. Women are clearly stating that with the same fixed budget that previously covered the entire month's groceries, they are now having to buy smaller quantities of basic items like pulses, oil, and sugar. The average family is being crushed between the costs of their children's education and expensive groceries. When the public is unable to buy even basic milk and pulses for their children, what is the point of these hollow slogans of 'Vikas' (Development)? Is this your economic management?," said Surjewala.

(ANI)