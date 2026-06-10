Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Manohar Lal congratulated PM Narendra Modi as he completed 4,399 days in office, becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister and surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record after the first general election.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completed 12 momentous years in office, describing the milestone of 4,399 days as a "historic landmark" in the history of independent India. Taking to the social media platform X, Puri hailed PM Modi as India's longest-serving, hugely popular, and globally admired elected Prime Minister.

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"Heritage, Development, Trust--4,399 days of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas! PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, who has completed 12 momentous years as the Prime Minister of India, now reaches a historic landmark of becoming India's longest-serving, hugely popular and globally admired elected PM," Puri posted on X.

'Total Transformation Across Sectors'

The Union Minister noted that over the last 4,399 days, India has witnessed a total transformation across sectors, ranging from economic growth and digital transformation to infrastructure expansion and social empowerment. He emphasised that the journey has been shaped by a sustained focus on development and citizen welfare.

Highlighting the political significance of PM Modi's tenure, Puri mentioned that after receiving popular mandates in three general elections, PM Modi became the country's first Prime Minister in three decades to be elected with a full majority in 2014.

"It is a deep privilege to be a part of PM Modi Ji's team and work under his inspiring leadership for the implementation of his vision of inclusive development & policies of transformative progress for New India. As a result of my association with @MoHUA_India, @MoCA_GoI and now @PetroleumMin, I got the opportunity to play a role in the implementation of some of the most landmark, visionary and template-schemes envisioned by PM Modi Ji," he added.

Further on X, Puri highlighted the Swachh Bharat Mission as the "fulcrum" for projects like Smart Cities, metro expansion, and the UDAN scheme. He also lauded the Ujjwala Scheme's impact on 10 crore beneficiaries and PM Modi's "Bhagirath-like" efforts in empowering marginalised citizens, steering India toward its 2047 'Viksit Bharat' goal.

'Remarkable Milestone': Manohar Lal

Union Minister Manohar Lal also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, calling it a "remarkable milestone" in the nation's democratic journey.

Taking to X, Manohar Lal noted that the Prime Minister's leadership has redefined governance over the past 4,399 days. "Today, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji becomes India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, a remarkable milestone in our democratic journey. For over 4,399 days, his decisive leadership, unwavering commitment to public service, and vision of Antyodaya have transformed governance and touched the lives of millions," he posted.

The Minister further emphasised that the government's approach, guided by the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," has ensured that development reaches the last mile of society. "Guided by the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, development has reached the last mile and has empowered every citizen to contribute to nation-building," the post further read.

West Bengal Lok Bhavan Hails Leadership

West Bengal Lok Bhavan also hailed Prime Minister Modi for completing 12 years. In an X post, it stated, "The sisters and brothers of West Bengal extend their heartfelt congratulations to Shri @narendramodi on this historic day when he becomes Bharat's longest-serving Prime Minister.From Gujarat's transformation to Bharat's unprecedented comprehensive rise with the mantra of Sabaka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Viswas, more than twenty-five years of his leadership have led and inspired an inclusive framework placing the Antim Jan at the centre of development and governance."

West Bengal Lok Bhavan further said that PM Modi's leadership is inspiring optimism and bringing governance closer to the common people through the spirit of 'Jan Seva.' It stated that under his resolve, India is marching toward the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' while shaping a new global order rooted in the civilizational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

"With Love of 145 crores Bharatiyas and blessings of Maa Kali, may Sri Modi keep good health and continue serving Maa Bharati for long years," it added.

Modi Surpasses Nehru's Record

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history. (ANI)