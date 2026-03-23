Radvinsky was born in Odesa, in present-day Ukraine. As a child, he moved with his family to Chicago in the United States.

He later studied at Northwestern University, where he completed a degree in economics in 2002.

From a young age, he showed interest in technology and business, which later shaped his career.

Building a digital empire

Before his work with OnlyFans, Radvinsky founded a webcam platform called MyFreeCams through his company. This helped him gain experience in the online content space.

In 2018, he bought a majority stake in OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix International Ltd., from its founders Guy and Tim Stokely. After this, he played a key role in changing the direction of the platform.

OnlyFans began focusing more on paid content, especially adult or NSFW material. Over time, it gained global attention and became a major source of income for online creators.