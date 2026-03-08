Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel sanctions ₹1185 crore for upgrading 383 km of road infrastructure in the Surat Economic Region. The move aims to boost connectivity, industries, and tourism in South Gujarat as part of the 'Viksit Gujarat @2047' vision.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approves works worth ₹1185 crore to upgrade road infrastructure in the Surat Economic Region (SER), the growth hub of South Gujarat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Patel has resolved to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by achieving Viksit Gujarat @2047 during the Amrit Kaal. To accelerate the state's holistic development, the Chief Minister established the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) and outlined a long-term, result-oriented development plan centred on Infrastructure, Innovation, Individual, and Institution.

Under the CM, the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) prepared Regional Economic Master Plans in a short time to develop six growth hubs across the state for balanced and comprehensive development. As part of this plan, the Chief Minister approved the first set of works worth ₹1185 crore for road infrastructure upgradation in the Surat Economic Region (SER), identified as the growth hub of South Gujarat, fulfilling the resolve of 'Je Kahevu Te Karvu' (Delivering on Promises).

Surat Economic Region (SER): A Growth Hub

The Surat Economic Region (SER) includes the districts of Surat district, Bharuch district, Navsari district, Valsad district, Tapi district, and Dang district, and together these regions contribute more than 35 per cent to the state's total economic development.

With the vision that Gujarat, already making a significant contribution to India's economic development, should also lead in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, a roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @2047 has been implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Under this roadmap, CM aims to strengthen the state's economy through economic growth with the goal of "Earning Well - Living Well." In line with this vision, the Surat Economic Region is emerging as a key growth centre for long-term economic development.

Project Scope and Investment

As part of achieving the Amrit Kaal vision through this strategic multi-district economic development plan, ₹1185 crore has been approved for 24 road infrastructure upgradation works covering a total length of 383 kilometres across five districts of the Surat Economic Region (SER).

Boosting Industrial and Economic Growth

With the upgradation of road infrastructure, connectivity between major industrial hubs and GIDC areas in the districts of Surat, Tapi district, Valsad district, Bharuch district, and Navsari district will improve, enhancing logistics efficiency and making the movement of goods and labour easier. This will also support the growth of the textile, chemicals, petrochemicals, and diamond industries.

Road infrastructure upgrades in the Surat Economic Region (SER) districts will directly benefit various industries, including fisheries, Hazira Port, sugar factories, Sumul Dairy, papad industries, and mining and lignite projects. Stronger connectivity to key GIDC areas such as Kadod, Kadodara, Jolva, Mangrol, Kosamba, and Tadkeshwar will further accelerate industrial expansion and development.

Support for Agricultural Sector

Improved road connectivity in the Surat Economic Region (SER) will help transport agricultural produce faster, allowing farmers to take their crops to markets more easily and supporting the growth of the agricultural sector.

Enhancing Tourism Potential

Improved road infrastructure will make travel easier for visitors to religious sites in South Gujarat, such as Siddhnath Mahadev Temple, Shabari Dham, Pandav Gufa, Anjani Kund, and the Sanjan ni Agiyari(Parsi Fire Temple). It will also improve access to the forests of Mahal, Saputara, and Wilson Hills, along with other eco-tourism destinations, giving a new boost to tourism in the region.

Future Opportunities and Employment

The Surat Economic Region is home to traditional sectors such as the diamond industry, petrochemical and chemical industries, textiles, and fisheries. With the upgradation of road infrastructure, new opportunities will also emerge in sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, and logistics, creating large-scale employment opportunities for youth.

A Strategic Engine for Viksit Gujarat @2047

CM has envisioned the Surat Economic Region (SER) as a strategic growth engine for Viksit Gujarat @2047. Under the state's vision of building a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047, the SER is expected to contribute more than 35 per cent to the state's GSDP.

With the approval granted by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for road infrastructure upgradation in the Surat Economic Region (SER), infrastructure-led economic development will gain new momentum, helping the region achieve new milestones of inclusive and comprehensive growth. (ANI)