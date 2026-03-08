On International Women's Day, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a 25% reservation for women in Class-III government jobs and a special recruitment drive for women Sub-Inspectors in the police department in Nahan.

Major Announcements for Women's Empowerment

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state government would introduce a law to provide 25 per cent reservation for women in recruitment to Class-III posts in government departments, according to a press release. He was presiding over the state-level International Women's Day function held in Nahan, in Sirmaur district.

The Chief Minister also announced a special recruitment drive for women Sub-Inspectors in the Police Department. He said that the government was committed to strengthening women's participation in policing and other public services.

During the function, the Chief Minister announced Rs. 500 crore for the development of Nahan Medical College. He said that the institution would be upgraded with improved infrastructure and better medical facilities. He also announced to increase the Mahila Samman Rashi from Rs. one lakh to Rs. two lakh. In addition, MSc Zoology, MBA and MA History courses would be introduced from the next academic session at PG College Nahan, the press release stated.

Ongoing Government Initiatives for Women

Extending greetings on International Women's Day, the Chief Minister said that women's welfare was the top priority of the present state government and women were at the centre of every government initiative. He said that the government has ensured equal rights for daughters in ancestral property up to 150 bighas, giving them rights equal to sons.

He said that under Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, the state government was bearing the cost of higher education for the children of widowed women. He said that the entire administrative leadership of Lahaul-Spiti district was currently in the hands of women and that the Deputy Commissioners of Sirmaur and Hamirpur districts were also women officers.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has increased the legal marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years. The government was also encouraging widow remarriage, and the incentive amount has been increased from Rs. 65 thousand to Rs. 2 lakh. He said a 30 per cent reservation has already been provided to women in police recruitment, and the government was considering providing a monthly pension of Rs. 1,500 to women in the state from next year.

CM on State's Challenges and Politics

Referring to the 2023 natural disaster, the Chief Minister said the state government revised relief rules and significantly increased compensation for affected families. Despite administrative advice, the government decided to provide Rs. 7 lakh for house reconstruction. He said that during the crisis, the entire administrative machinery was engaged in relief work, the press release stated.

He said that the opposition was repeatedly demanding a special assembly session during the disaster period. When a special relief package for affected families was proposed, BJP legislators walked out of the Assembly.

Financial Concerns and Education

The Chief Minister said that February 1 would remain a black day in the history of Himachal Pradesh, as the central government stopped the Rs. 10 thousand crore annual RDG financial assistance provided to the state. He said that Himachal Pradesh is a small state with limited sources of income. Despite providing water to northern India, irrigating the fields of Punjab and preserving forests, the state's rights have often been overlooked. He said he had offered to go to Delhi along with BJP leaders to raise the state's concerns, but they did not effectively take up the issue. He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh will have to fight for their rights with determination.

Sukhu said that during the tenure of the previous BJP government, Himachal Pradesh slipped to 21st position in quality education rankings, which he described as a setback for students and the people of the state. He said the present government was working to improve the quality of education and had introduced CBSE-pattern schools, where subjects such as music and drawing would also be taught. Teachers for these subjects would be recruited through the Rajya Chayan Aayog. He said that the government was also strengthening the rural economy and had already fulfilled seven key guarantees. The honorarium of Anganwadi workers has been increased to Rs. 10,500, while Anganwadi helpers would now get Rs. 5,800.

Delhi-Himachal Police Confrontation

CM Sukhu said that the Delhi Police cannot detain anyone from Himachal Pradesh without following proper procedures. He said that when the Delhi Police earlier took action without informing the state authorities, an FIR was registered. However, when they returned with proper information, the state police fully cooperated, the release noted.

Earlier, a political slugfest broke out in Himachal Pradesh following the recent confrontation between Delhi Police and Himachal Police over the detention of three persons from a resort in Chirgaon, with the ruling Congress defending the state police action and the BJP accusing the government of obstructing a lawful investigation. The controversy stems from an incident in which a Delhi Police team allegedly picked up three individuals from a resort in Shimla district, prompting intervention by Himachal Police and subsequent legal proceedings.

Other Leaders on Women's Empowerment

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that today, daughters were progressing in education as well as in every other field. He urged society to encourage girls and provide them with opportunities to move forward. He said that society must eliminate gender discrimination and respect women. He said that where women are respected, prosperity follows.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that women play a crucial role in the development of any society. He said that the thinking of society is gradually changing, and daughters are performing exceptionally well in education and competitive examinations. He said that the Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur district was also a woman officer who was effectively leading the district administration.

MLA and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar said that women have always been symbols of strength in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the Congress party has consistently supported women's rights and empowerment, including providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions. He said that schemes such as Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi and Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray are ensuring the welfare of women.

MLA Ajay Solanki welcomed the Chief Minister to Nahan and said that under his leadership, the state government was continuously working for women's empowerment. He said many women from Sirmaur district have reached high positions and brought pride to the district.

Earlier, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome on his arrival in Nahan and also visited exhibitions set up by various departments. Former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir, former MLAs Kirnesh Jung and Ajay Bahadur, Chairperson of the State Women Commission Vidya Negi, General Secretary of the Child Welfare Council Jainab Chandel, Chairman of the State Food Commission Dr S.P. Katyal, District Congress President Anand Parmar, APMC Sirmaur Chairman Sita Ram Sharma, Waqf Board Chairman Nasir Rawat, Congress leaders Dayal Pyari and Naseema Begum, Director Women and Child Development Department Pankaj Lalit, DC Sirmaur Priyanka Verma and SP Nishchint Negi along with several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)