Tripura CM Manik Saha, at the Tripura Central University convocation, highlighted the state's progress in connectivity, digital governance, and investment. He praised the university's key role in the state's development and human resources.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that Tripura is progressing with renewed confidence in connectivity, digital governance, healthcare, tourism, and investment. CM Saha said this while inaugurating the 14th Convocation of Tripura Central University at Maharaja Bir Bikram Shatabarshiki Bhavan in the presence of the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that today is an auspicious day, as it is International Women's Day. On this occasion, he extended his greetings to everyone. "A convocation is far more than a formal ceremony. It is a celebration of perseverance, dedication, and excellence. Tripura University stands as an intellectual lighthouse of our state. Seeing the bright and determined faces fills me with confidence as we envision not only the bright future of the university but also the promising future of Tripura," he said.

University's Transformative Role

Saha said that since its inception, Tripura University has played a transformative role in shaping the intellectual and human resource development of the state. "Its establishment fulfilled a historic aspiration of the people of Tripura, who believed that access to higher education within the state would open doors of opportunity for generations to come. Today, that vision has blossomed into a vibrant academic community, attracting students not only from Tripura but also from across the country.

There was a time when it was customary for parents to send their children outside the state for higher education. While that tradition continues to some extent, Tripura University, through its vibrant academic culture and expanding outreach, has significantly reduced the outflow. I am pleased to learn that in recent years, the university has been attracting students and research scholars not only from our neighbouring northeastern states but also from across India," he said.

Advancing National Integration

He said that he is very glad to note the university's active role in advancing the AstaLakshmi Darshan Mission of the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER), Government of India. "By hosting students from various parts of the country and showcasing the rich tangible and intangible heritage of Tripura, the university has strengthened national integration and promoted our state's immense cultural and natural wealth. I congratulate the faculty members and students for their dedicated efforts in this regard.

A Flourishing Academic Ecosystem

The progress of the university in recent years has been remarkable. A modern and well-connected campus, advanced laboratories, a research and resource-rich central library with extensive physical and digital collections, hostel facilities, healthcare services, and a strong research ecosystem together create an enabling environment where talent can flourish," CM Saha said.

Vision for a Knowledge-Driven State

He said that for the Government of Tripura, the vision is to build a knowledge-driven and skill-oriented state where youth emerge as innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders across diverse sectors. "The university's initiatives in skill development, entrepreneurship, competitive examination coaching, and its emphasis on linking education with employability are fully aligned with this vision.

Tripura today is progressing with renewed confidence in connectivity, digital governance, healthcare, tourism, and investment. However, the true foundation of this progress lies in the strength and quality of our human resources. As you are aware, the Government of Tripura is committed to establishing more universities in the state, both state-funded and private-funded institutions. This is part of our larger mission to build Atmanirbhar Tripura and to contribute meaningfully towards the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added. (ANI)