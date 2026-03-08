EAM S Jaishankar condemned an alleged protocol breach during President Murmu's West Bengal visit, calling it an 'unprecedented attack' on the highest office. The TMC has rejected the allegations, with CM Mamata Banerjee blaming a private organizer.

Jaishankar Condemns Protocol Breach

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday strongly condemned the alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to West Bengal, saying it was an unprecedented attack on the dignity of the nation's highest office. In a post on X, Jaishankar highlighted that the incident also reflected a lack of respect from the ruling Trinamool Congress government towards tribal communities, whose culture and heritage deserve recognition.

"The utter disregard for President's protocol in West Bengal is an unprecedented attack on the dignity of the highest office of the nation and must be strongly condemned. The incident also reveals the lack of respect that the TMC Government has towards our tribal communities whose culture and heritage deserve the highest recognition," the post read. The utter disregard for President’s protocol in West Bengal is an unprecedented attack on the dignity of the highest office of the nation and must be strongly condemned. The incident also reveals the lack of respect that the TMC Government has towards our tribal communities… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 8, 2026

Controversy Erupts Over Arrangements

The controversy erupted after President Murmu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the conference. She questioned the choice of venue, noting that many members of the Santal community could not attend due to its remote location. She also highlighted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers.

TMC Rejects Allegations

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, rejected the allegations of protocol lapses, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the opposition to embarrass the state government.

On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed President Droupadi Murmu's complaints with the state government over mismanagement at the tribal conference during her visit yesterday, stating that the Trinamool Congress did not manage the event and that she was at a Dharna "fighting for the people." Banerjee clarified that a TMC mayor was present at the event and that the venue fell under the Airport Authority of India. She said the state government had warned that the private organiser lacked the capacity to manage a presidential-level event, but the President chose to attend regardless. Banerjee accused critics of blaming the TMC for political reasons ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, stressing that the state government respects the President and the Constitution.

