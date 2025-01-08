Who is V. Narayanan? Here's everything you need to know about new ISRO chairman

Tamils have played a significant role in Indian space research, from Abdul Kalam to Chandrayaan 3's project director, Veeramuthuvel. Now, V. Narayanan has been appointed as the new chairman of ISRO.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 11:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

APJ Abdul Kalam

India in Space Research

India has made several achievements in space research, challenging developed nations. ISRO's remarkable progress is admired by many countries. From Abdul Kalam to P. Veeramuthuvel, many have contributed significantly. Former President Abdul Kalam played a key role from ISRO's early days, successfully launching the 'Rohini-2' satellite and researching solid fuel for rockets.

article_image2

ISRO

Tamils in ISRO

Mylswamy Annadurai was the project director for 'Chandrayaan-1' and 'Mangalyaan'. N. Valarmathi held various positions, including director of the 2011 GSAT-12 project. K. Sivan, who studied in Tamil medium at a government school, rose to become ISRO's chairman. During his tenure, Chandrayaan was sent to the moon for the first time. Vanitha Muthayya was the project director of Chandrayaan-2.

article_image3

ISRO Sivan

Nigar Shaji is the director of the Aditya-L1 project, which studies the Sun. Villupuram's P. Veeramuthuvel was the project director of Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first nation to reach the Moon's south pole. Another Tamil has been appointed as the head of ISRO, which has made several achievements in the field of space. ISRO chief Somanath's term ends next week, and V. Narayanan from Tamil Nadu has been appointed as the new chief.

article_image4

Who is the new ISRO chief?

The central government has made the announcement. Narayanan will take charge on January 14. Narayanan, from Kanyakumari district, has over 40 years of experience in the space field since 1984 and has held various positions. He has played a key role in major ISRO projects, including Aditya L1, GSLV Mk3, Chandrayaan 2 and 3.

article_image5

Who is Narayanan?

V. Narayanan has been working as the director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre for the past 6 years. Previously, Sivan from Kanyakumari was the ISRO chief, and now it is noteworthy that another person of Tamil Nadu origin has been appointed as the ISRO chief.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Chandrababu Naidu Joins Forces With Modi to Propel Andhra Pradesh Towards Development

Modi’s Vision and Naidu’s Strategy: A ₹2 Lakh Crore Development Bonanza to Propel Andhra Pradesh

Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose dmn

Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose

Kochi: Human skeleton, skull of 'multiple women' found in fridge of abandoned Chottanikkara house; probe on vkp

Kochi: Human skeleton, skull of 'multiple women' found in fridge of abandoned Chottanikkara house; probe on

Recent Stories

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more RBA

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan: Know about validity, offers, benefits and more

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency' ATG

Kangana Ranaut OPENS up on censor boards cut on her movie 'Emergency'

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details RBA

Varun Dhawan buys luxury Juhu apartment for Rs 44.52 crore; read details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon