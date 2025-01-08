Who is V. Narayanan? Here's everything you need to know about new ISRO chairman

Tamils have played a significant role in Indian space research, from Abdul Kalam to Chandrayaan 3's project director, Veeramuthuvel. Now, V. Narayanan has been appointed as the new chairman of ISRO.

APJ Abdul Kalam

India in Space Research India has made several achievements in space research, challenging developed nations. ISRO's remarkable progress is admired by many countries. From Abdul Kalam to P. Veeramuthuvel, many have contributed significantly. Former President Abdul Kalam played a key role from ISRO's early days, successfully launching the 'Rohini-2' satellite and researching solid fuel for rockets.

ISRO

Tamils in ISRO Mylswamy Annadurai was the project director for 'Chandrayaan-1' and 'Mangalyaan'. N. Valarmathi held various positions, including director of the 2011 GSAT-12 project. K. Sivan, who studied in Tamil medium at a government school, rose to become ISRO's chairman. During his tenure, Chandrayaan was sent to the moon for the first time. Vanitha Muthayya was the project director of Chandrayaan-2.

ISRO Sivan

Nigar Shaji is the director of the Aditya-L1 project, which studies the Sun. Villupuram's P. Veeramuthuvel was the project director of Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first nation to reach the Moon's south pole. Another Tamil has been appointed as the head of ISRO, which has made several achievements in the field of space. ISRO chief Somanath's term ends next week, and V. Narayanan from Tamil Nadu has been appointed as the new chief.

Who is the new ISRO chief?

The central government has made the announcement. Narayanan will take charge on January 14. Narayanan, from Kanyakumari district, has over 40 years of experience in the space field since 1984 and has held various positions. He has played a key role in major ISRO projects, including Aditya L1, GSLV Mk3, Chandrayaan 2 and 3.

Who is Narayanan?

V. Narayanan has been working as the director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre for the past 6 years. Previously, Sivan from Kanyakumari was the ISRO chief, and now it is noteworthy that another person of Tamil Nadu origin has been appointed as the ISRO chief.

Latest Videos