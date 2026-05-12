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Who is Sabina Kafle? Meet Nepal PM Balen Shah’s Poet Wife And Know Their Beautiful Love Story
Balendra Shah, Nepal’s youngest Prime Minister, shares his journey with wife Sabina Kafle. A celebrated poet and novelist, Sabina’s writing drew Balen towards her, sparking a romance that grew into marriage and parenthood.
Balendra Shah Becomes Youngest PM
At 35, rapper‑turned‑politician Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, took oath as Nepal’s 47th Prime Minister. His viral music video “Jai Mahakali” dropped moments before the ceremony, highlighting his unique blend of art and politics.
Sabina Kafle’s Literary Fame
Sabina Kafle is a renowned poet and novelist whose works resonate with Nepal’s youth. Her novel Deepalta and introspective poetry earned her widespread recognition, making her a cultural voice in the country.
Love Story Rooted In Poetry
Their romance began when Balen discovered Sabina’s poems online. Drawn to her writing, he connected with her, and their shared love for art and culture blossomed into meaningful conversations and companionship.
First Meeting And Marriage
The couple met in person at a literary event in 2017. Within a year, they tied the knot in February 2018 in a simple, intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Throughout Balen’s journey from rapper to Prime Minister, Sabina has stood by him as a pillar of strength. Their partnership reflects resilience, mutual respect, and a shared passion for creativity and culture.
Parenthood And Private Life
In 2023, Balen and Sabina welcomed their daughter. Despite their public profiles, they keep family life private, focusing on raising their child away from media glare while balancing careers in politics and literature.
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