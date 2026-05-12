- Home
- Sports
- 6 Stunning Features Inside Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai Tower Apartment With Gaming Room And Private Gym
6 Stunning Features Inside Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai Tower Apartment With Gaming Room And Private Gym
Shreyas Iyer’s Lower Parel residence reflects his stylish lifestyle. From a gaming room to a private gym and a balcony overlooking Mumbai’s skyline, his luxury apartment showcases modern amenities and family warmth.
Prime Location In Lower Parel
Shreyas Iyer’s main residence is a 4 BHK apartment on the 48th floor of Lodha World Tower in South Mumbai. Surrounded by celebrity neighbors, the location offers both exclusivity and connectivity, with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s home just 500 meters away.
Luxury Apartment Purchase
Bought in 2020, the apartment cost ₹12 crore including ₹25 lakh stamp duty. Spread across 2,618 sq ft, the property reflects Shreyas Iyer’s taste for modern luxury. It serves as his family’s primary residence and accommodates professional needs like fitness and leisure.
Stylish Interiors And Family Spaces
Neutral tones, wooden flooring, and elegant aesthetics define the interiors. The spacious living room doubles as a cozy family hub. Shreyas Iyer often shares videos with his sister from inside the home, giving fans glimpses of their bond and the lively atmosphere.
Dedicated Gaming Room
A passionate gamer, Shreyas Iyer has designed a large gaming room equipped with PlayStation consoles. It’s his go‑to space when not training or traveling, reflecting his off‑field interests and adding a personal touch to the apartment’s amenities.
State-Of-The-Art Gym
Fitness is central to Shreyas Iyer’s lifestyle, and his home gym is fully equipped with professional gear. A mirrored wall and large glass windows create a bright, motivating environment. The gym allows him to maintain peak fitness even during hectic schedules.
Balcony With Skyline Views
The balcony offers breathtaking views of Mumbai’s skyline. Decorated with potted plants and seating, it provides a serene escape filled with natural light and fresh air. It’s a perfect spot for relaxation amid the city’s hustle.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.