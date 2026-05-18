V D Satheesan sworn in as Keralam's new CM, ushering in the UDF govt after a 10-year gap. Bhupesh Baghel hailed it as a 'big day' for the state. The UDF won 102 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, ending the LDF's decade-long rule.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday described the swearing-in ceremony of the new Keralam government led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan as a significant occasion, calling it a "big day" for the state.

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Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, Baghel said the formation of the government after a decade was an important political development. "The government has formed here after 10 years, so it is definitely a big day... Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's presence here will increase the happiness," Baghel told reporters.

V D Satheesan sworn in as new Chief Minister

Marking a historic political shift in the state, Congress leader Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Keralam today ushering in a Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) back to power after a ten-year hiatus, following their landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Satheesan and his 20-member Cabinet. The ceremony saw a massive turnout of top political heavyweights, signalling the national significance of the UDF's victory. The event was attended by: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Cabinet formation and key appointments

Alongside Satheesan, a 20-member Cabinet also took the oath. Satheesan noted that government formation was completed in under 24 hours, the fastest in Kerala's history, while carefully managing regional and social demographics. "We have discussed with the coalition partners... and within 24 hours, we have completed the entire process," Satheesan said.

"We have to consider the social and regional balance and the representation of women and Dalit representation... We have included two members from the SC, and women's representation has been ensured."

Satheesan had announced that senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker. MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

UDF's decisive mandate in 2026 polls

The swearing-in ceremony comes after the UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) 10-year rule in the state.

Satheesan won the 2026 Assembly election from the Paravur constituency, securing his sixth consecutive term as an MLA. Satheesan secured 78,658 votes and defeated CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the Paravur constituency for 25 years, having first won the seat in 2001.

The UDF registered a landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member House. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, while the IUML won 22 seats. The LDF was reduced to 35 seats, while the BJP won three constituencies.