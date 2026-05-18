Dilip Ghosh claims Bengal's condition is worse than J&K, blaming Mamata Banerjee for spoiling the culture with infiltrators. He defended the recent anti-encroachment drive near Howrah station, stating bulldozers will run across the state.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday compared the state's current condition to Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the condition in Bengal has become worse than that of the Union Territory in present times. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh accused former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ruining the state's culture by allegedly encouraging the infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state, asserting that the newly formed BJP-led government is actively working to fix the prevailing cultural fabric of the Eastern state. "We keep saying repeatedly that the condition of Bengal is even worse than Jammu-Kashmir. We must not forget that the government and culture have changed... We have not forgotten anything. Letting infiltrators settle is not Bengal's culture. Mamata Banerjee has spoiled our culture, and we are fixing it," said Ghosh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ghosh on Howrah Anti-Encroachment Drive

Referring to the anti-encroachment drive near Howrah railway station, Ghosh said major transit hubs like Howrah have become overcrowded and unhygienic, leaving no space for passengers, especially women and children, to sit. "Not only Howrah station, but every single station in Bengal has been turned into a marketplace. It is overflowing with filth. There is absolutely no space for women, children, or adults to sit. The Railways will reclaim its own property and utilise it to provide services to the public. To achieve this, whether it be the Railways or the Bengal Police, everyone will extend their full support," he added.

Ghosh's remarks come against the backdrop of a major demolition drive carried out under heavy security near the Howrah Railway Station area in West Bengal on Saturday evening to remove illegal encroachments. Large numbers of police personnel were deployed in the area as civic authorities used bulldozers and heavy machinery to clear structures identified as unauthorised constructions. The operation was conducted amid tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

'Bulldozers will roll across the entire country'

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh asserted that strict action would be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments across the state. Speaking to reporters in Kharagpur, Ghosh said, "Bulldozers will roll across the entire country. Wherever there is illegal construction, bulldozers will be deployed. The new government that has come to power here in Bengal has initiated this process right from day one. I appeal to anyone involved in illegal activities to conduct their operations within the bounds of the law, and the government will extend its full cooperation to them... We will not tolerate any form of encroachment on government land."